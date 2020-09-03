3RD Liberation Movement leader Enock Tonga has called for early elections, saying August 2021 is too far.
Tonga says the damage Edgar Lungu and his team are causing to the nation is too much to be tolerated up to that time.
“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his minions urgently need to come to terms with reality and agree that they are a bunch of failures before they kill us all with poverty which is emanating from pervasive corruption,” says Tonga. “2021, Thursday August 12, is too far for any decent person in Zambia to wait and come to cast a vote that will not yield any tangible results in the best interest of Zambia – which vote, would, most likely, later spark a civil disorder (preconceived and hatched plans) if not properly handled.”
Indeed, Twacula pafula. To borrow from Dr Fred M’membe, “We share the bitter feeling of impotence that many have in the face of such problems, and the instability in their lives to which these problems give rise. So gloomy are the realities and prospects for the future viewed as a whole, that they could generate pessimism and discouragement if we were not sure of our aims. They are bitter pills to swallow, but if we are to face up to the realities, we have to first become aware of them.”
It’s very difficult to understand how Edgar can be seeking a third term under these conditions. What Zambians are seeking is not a continuation with Edgar but a sensible alternative to him. And there should be no jumping from a frying pan into fire.
Whatever we do, let’s keep within the constitutional framework. Let’s avoid measures that lead to anarchy and more chaos.
No matter what Edgar and his minions try to do we can still get them out on August 12, 2021 through the ballot. They will try to rig the elections but it won’t work. Their time is up. And they shouldn’t cheat themselves with the results of these by-elections they have been winning against themselves. The presidential and general elections of next year will be a different thing.
