Kalaba urges NGOCC to take keen interest in NRC exercise

DEMOCRATIC Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba says the ongoing issuance of NRCs has the potential to disenfranchise a lot of Zambians especially women.

Kalaba has asked the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) to take keen interest in the current electoral process, particularly the ongoing issuance of National Registration Cards.

Speaking during a courtesy visit at NGOCC on Wednesday, Kalaba hailed the NGOCC and the women’s movement in Zambia for rallying support for women to participate in the governance of the country.

He said civil society was critical to nurturing and growing the country’s democracy.

“NGOCC remains a credible voice in Zambia, you are doing a good job in rallying support for women’s participation. However, I would like you to take keen interest in the current electoral process, particularly the ongoing issuance of National Registration Cards. This process has the potential to disenfranchise a lot of Zambians especially women from exercising their right to vote,” Kalaba said. “NGOCC should also take keen interest in the upcoming voter registration. You need to engage the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on the voter registration period that they are proposing, as it is inadequate to capture all those that are eligible to vote.”

He said civil society should continue to advocate the repeal of the public order Act as the legislation has continued to be used to hinder opposition political parties from campaigning freely.

Kalaba informed the NGOCC team that his party would adopt 50-50 women and men at both parliamentary and local government levels.

And NGOCC executive director, Engwase Mwale said political parties remained critical to women’s participation in decision making and politics in particular.

Mwale bemoaned the continued discrimination of women from participating in the governance of the country.

She said the organisation was currently implementing the Coordinated Elections Campaign Strategy (CECS) to foster women’s participation in politics ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

“We are engaging political parties to adopt women as candidates ahead of 2021. We are also urging citizens to support and vote for women candidates. We are looking at building a critical mass that will support women and get commitments from political party leaders that women will be adopted,” she said.

Mwale bemoaned the entrenched patriarchy which was perpetuating the exclusion of women from participating in decision making positions and general governance of their country.

“Democratic participation is a human rights issue. Zambia is a signatory to various regional and international treaties on gender equality and it is important that the country moves towards achieving this in the 2021 General Elections and beyond,” she said.

Mwale further made an appeal to both women and men in politics to stick to issues in their campaigns.

“Zambians are more interested to hear how the various political parties will resolve the many challenges the country is facing,” she said.

Mwale also appealed to citizens to stop using social media to bully women in politics.

The meeting was also attended by the chairperson of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the Coordinated Elections Campaign Strategy (CECS), Juliet Chibuta, who is also Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) executive director, Taslima Kuluneta, the chairperson for the Lusaka Women Muslim Organisation as well as Chilufya Siwale, the NGOCC programmes manager.

The Steering Committee for the Coordinated Elections Campaign Strategy comprises Transparency International Zambia (TIZ), Caritas Zambia, Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia, Lusaka Muslim Women Organisation (LUMUWO), Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL), Women for Change (WfC), Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA).