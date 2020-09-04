Mutakwa accuses PF of turning women into dancing queens

THE opposition Democratic Party says the PF has reduced women in Zambia to political dancing queens.

DP national women’s chairperson Marjory Mutakwa, in an interview, explained that women, as mothers, ought to be respected, especially that they hugely care for society.

“But today, the PF have turned women into dancing queens at airports and many other public functions. How do you treat women like that?” Mutakwa asked. “The PF have reduced the dignity of women. Women, just like youths in this country, must be given sustainable means of empowering themselves, unlike K50 or K100 handouts for putting up a dance for the so-called political giants.”

She added that if women like Julia Chikamoneka, Mary Fulano, Mama Kankasa were treated the way the PF is treating women now, “they would have never been in the frontline of the independence struggle.”

“But Dr [Kenneth] Kaunda had respect for gallant women and just women, in general. Why can’t we do that today? Zambians must be assured that when the DP wins elections next year, women will regain their lost respect in political circles and in every other sector of life,” explained Mutakwa.