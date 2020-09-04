NGO leader flees Luangwa on PF death threats

LUANGWA Child Development Agency chief executive officer Danford Makayi has fled the district together with his family after he allegedly received death threats from the ruling Patriotic Front cadres for accommodating UPND members at his lodge on nominations day for the Mandombe ward by-elections slated for September 17.

The Luangwa Child Development Agency is a non-governmental organisation that has partnered with Child Fund International to alleviate poverty among the vulnerable communities in the district.

Dr Makayi, a public health specialist, has, through his NGO, spearheaded developments in education, health and several other activities that go to uplift poor people’s livelihoods.

But according to government sources in Luangwa, Dr Makayi has fled the district and locked his offices following threats on his life by suspected PF cadres as a result of his popularity due to his massive development works through his NGO.

Sources said Dr Makayi’s situation has not been helped by the fact the opposition UPND candidate in the same by-election, Titus Muhandu, also hails from North-Western Province as Dr Makayi which has led the PF to draw conclusions about the latter’s political inclination.

“As we speak to you, a very innocent man has fled away, he has been evacuated by a family member because since Sunday, he has been receiving death threats from the PF guys who came from Lusaka. The problems started during nomination because UPND people who were in the company of Sylvia Masebo who came here to escort their candidate booked Makayi’s lodge. Then because of his popularity, you know in this rural set-up, so, he has been helping a lot of vulnerable communities, building schools, and doing many other activities with money from his partners overseas. So he is very popular among villagers and we know as government officials on the ground that this man is not a politician but the guys (PF) have misinterpreted his popularity to be political,” the sources explained.

The sources said Makayi had on several occasions declined political invitations saying he has had no political ambitions whatsoever.

“The problem again, they are saying he is also from North-Western [Province] so they are the same and that’s why he allowed UPND to stay at his lodge. But we asked him and we spoke to him about it, he said lodging was purely business and even if it was the PF that reached to him first, he could have accommodated them under normal charges like the UPND or any grouping that goes to book the place. We feel for him because he shared with some of us and fled when threats on his life and family heightened, he fled to an unknown place in the night. We are told a family member came to sneak him out of Luangwa in the night. If you want ask the DC, he spoke to him because we all know him. His NGO’s work has been complimenting government efforts here very much, but there is nothing we can do, we are too junior. He is being unfairly treated,” another source added.

Makayi, who is believed to be in hiding, had his phone switched off by press time.

When contacted, Luangwa district commissioner Julius Sikasote gave the phone to an unidentified female person after this reporter introduced himself.

“From The Mast newspaper ah…I am currently tied up, leave the message to the DAO [district administrative officer]”

The female voice also asked to pass on the message to Sikasote when the topic of discussion was put to her saying he was attending meetings.

The Patriotic Front is fielding Benson Njovu.