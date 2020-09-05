Beyond the Obvious: Sorry Mr President, I disagree with you.

FOR two days Last week, I listened to ZNBC Radio 2 and picked a story where President Edgar Chagwa Lungu complained that he is worried to see that government contracts have continued to be given to private contractors when the Zambia Army could do the same jobs at even cheaper costs. According to his Excellency, the awarding of contracts to these private contractors is motivated by nothing other than greed and corruption from those charged with the responsibility to do so. If I got him right, he went on to urge the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate why this is so. But this ACC, like we said previously on this column, is a stale institution, which lacks the guts to do a good job, and court events of the past few days involving acquittals justifies my concerns. I guess you know what I’m talking about.

However, I’m glad to hear that the President is concerned with the rampant abuse of our scarce resources through these contracts and he wants to do something about it. Nonetheless, I want to submit and disagree with His excellency that making the Zambia Army ‘ACTIVELY’ involved in bidding for contracts throughout the country would make greed and corruption end in the supply chain and contract administration in the country. I’m aware that the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service have at their disposal a wide array of technical expertise and skilled manpower that can do many jobs in the country. And this is plain. We have seen the Zambia Army construct bridges, markets and other infrastructure. Zambia National Service is also well accustomed to road construction and agricultural activities throughout the country.

But my disagreement is plain and simple: allowing Zambia Army to ‘actively’ participate in bidding for government contracts would not make corruption go away. In fact, we could just make our men and women in uniforms corrupt like what other government agencies are. We have seen in the past some army generals who had been arrested for corruption for awarding contracts to their friends or family members. What’s going to change if we allowed our military to behave like cadres looking for contracts at the Zambia Purchasing and Procurement offices? I fear that instead of being a defense force, our military would be busy learning the dirty tricks that people employ to get contracts. Which could be very unfortunate indeed. Unfortunate because when we need them to defend the country our generals will be at ZPPA looking for jobs. So, Mr President Sir, unless you have other ulterior motives, or you want to appease the military in some way, I beg to differ with you. In fact, Sir, if the Zambia Army became a preferred choice for jobs and many cadre contractors start losing, you’ll become unpopular among cadres who survive on these contracts. Just a piece of free advice.

We all know that it’s not easy to get a government contract in Zambia today. Your business may have the right CV and good company profile, but unless you are a cadre or you are rightly connected to those in political offices, you better find something else to do, or else your family would starve to death as you await an offer from ZPPA.

The ZPPA, I’m made to understand, have integrity committees. What do they do when these contracts are awarded dubiously? I suppose there are other ways of fighting corruption and greed in Zambia, and introducing Zambia Army in the supply chain is not one of them. Or else, soon we’ll start hearing that the Zambia Security and Intelligence Services can be hired for private purposes.

Let the Zambia Army and ZNS be called upon when it’s really necessary, like during disasters or other times of an emergence nature. Let the army be training for war, even if we don’t see that happening any time soon; but it’s in times of peace like these that you prepare for war, not to be looking for contracts.

The Zambia Army is mandated by the constitution to protect the country from external and internal aggression, and it could be very embarrassing to start hearing of our generals appearing in court for corruption. We trust our military and they are our last buffer we could fall on. Let’s help maintain their integrity.

