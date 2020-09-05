Exams council apprehends 20 for suspected forgery, impersonation

THE Examinations Council of Zambia working with the Zambia Police Service have apprehended 20 people in Lusaka, North Western and Eastern provinces for suspected forgery and impersonation during the ongoing General Certificate of Education (GCE) and grade nine external examinations which started on August 31.

Corporate affairs officer Nicolas Nkhuwa stated yesterday that this follows an intensive examination monitoring exercise which was currently being undertaken by ECZ and other stakeholders in examination centres countrywide.

Nkhuwa stated that of those apprehended were two teachers, a fifth-year student at a known university in Lusaka and some candidates who were found writing examinations on behalf of other candidates using forged national registration cards.

He said others arrested include two suspects believed to have been behind the production of fake NRCs.

“The suspects aged between 20 and 46 years were apprehended between 31st August, 2020 and 3rd September, 2020. This was from nine schools, namely Nyenyezi Secondary School, Nelson Mandela Secondary, Diana Kaimba, Roma, Northmead, St Pauls, Chitanda Primary School in Lusaka, Chavuma Day in North Western and Kaulu Day Secondary School in Eastern provinces respectively,” he stated.

Nkhuwa stated that investigations were ongoing and all suspects remain in police custody.

“We want to sternly warn all the perpetrators of examination malpractices including those with intentions to write examinations on behalf of their friends or relatives to desist from such acts,” he stated.

Nkhuwa stated that the ECZ was working tirelessly with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that all those found wanting were brought to book in order to protect the integrity of the education system in Zambia and examinations conducted by the council.