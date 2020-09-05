Kasama police record isolated cases of violence between PF and UPND cadres

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

POLICE in Kasama says it has recorded isolated cases of violence between the PF and UPND cadres ahead of the Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

Northern Province police commissioner Richard Mweene said despite some few disturbances between PF and UPND, the police have managed to quench the violence.

Mweene said on Wednesday around 15:00 hours, Michael Mwaba, 35, a PF cadre of Chitamba village in chief Mwamba’s area reported that he was allegedly assaulted by suspected UPND cadres and he sustained a deep cut on the right leg and some general body pains.

“It is alleged that a brick was used in the act. So far we have opened a docket and investigations are underway and no arrests have been made yet,” Mweene said.

He said in another incident, two cases of malicious damage were recorded involving two vehicles.

Mweene said the incident was recorded on September 2, 2020 around 16:30 hours where a Toyota registration ALC 8283 belonging to Godfrey Bwalya, 62, the provincial NDC chairperson, was damaged by alleged suspected PF cadres at Chitamba market.

Mweene said the suspected PF cadres shuttered the windscreen of the vehicle valued at K2,800.

He said this occurred when UPND members, together with the provincial NDC chairperson coming from Chisanga village and going to Chitambi village were stoned at by suspected PF cadres.

He said as the suspected PF cadres were throwing stones and other objects, a Toyota Corolla, registration ACV 9150, had its front windscreen damaged.

Mweene said the police quickly moved in and managed to stop the fracas by separating the two factions.

He urged all the political parties to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner because violence does not pay.

Mweene said the political parties in the Lukashya by-election should emulate their counterparts in Mwansabombwe who were conducting the campaigns peacefully.

Mweene said both the UPND and PF had regretted what had happened because they were determined to maintain an incident-free campaign trail.