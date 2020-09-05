Lungu must explain critical shortage of medicines – Akafumba

EXPLAIN to Zambians why we have a critical shortage of medicines in hospitals and clinics, NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba asks President Edgar Lungu.

He says the PF wants to divert Zambians’ attention to the many challenges that have plagued the nation by arresting opposition leaders.

In an interview, Akafumba said the Ministry of Health is “terminally ill”.

“The Ministry of Health is terminally sick and is in the intensive care unit, it is on a ventilator and we don’t see it recovering under these doctors called PF. We need new doctors to manage the sector otherwise many Zambians will die. Strangely the man-in-charge of the PF is silent because he has state-of-the-art medical facilities and medication at his disposal at State House. He can also fly out of the country at will,” he said. “What I am raising is a serious issue. These are the issues that Zambians ought to be discussing and not the so-called arrest of HH (UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema) or constant victimisation of CK (Chishimba Kambwili). So my challenge to one Mr Edgar Lungu is please explain to Zambians why we have a critical shortage of medicines in hospitals and clinics across the country. We have information that in rural areas it is even worse as clinicians don’t know the last time they received even panadol. Instead Mr Lungu is dishing out funds to musicians and PF cadres.”

Akafumba said the health sector under the PF has been poorly managed.

He said even other sectors of the economy were as hard hit as health.

“So instead of concentrating on issues and solving the many problems that we are faced with the PF leaders led by Edgar Lungu are diverting Zambians attention by victimising opposition leaders and filling up courts with political cases – when we have a lot of youths on the streets, a lot of retirees not paid their dues, poverty rising every day and government failing to pay workers,” observed Akafumba.