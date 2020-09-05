Nevers welcomes revolution for truth and accountability

MMD president Nevers Mumba says now Zambians can demand that the same question asked to Hakainde Hichilema be asked to the current crop of leaders in the PF government on how they have become rich on a government salary.

The PF government have been emboldened in their accusation that Hichilema, the UPND leader, engaged in impropriety during privatisation process of the MMD government, an accusation the opposition leader has been dismissing.

Since last week, Nawakwi, a former finance minister of the MMD government of Frederick Chiluba, one of the key players in the privatisation process, accused Hichilema of not declaring interest in the sale of Musi-oa-tunya InterContinental Hotel to result in him being a director.

Hichilema has since demanded US $3 million from Nawakwi for defaming him failure to which he will go to court. But Nawakwi says she will neither apologise nor pay the $3 million, stressing instead that she’ll unmask Hichilema’s impropriety in court.

On the other hand, the government is reportedly to have established a taskforce at Ant-Corruption Commission to probe Hichilema.

In a statement yesterday, Mumba said God had remembered Zambia for cleansing.

He said the intention of the current debate on privatisation was meant to audit the nation.

“It is a call to accountability on both sides of the aisle,” Mumba said.

He said the MMD’s intention and policy was to restructure the economy by privatising loss making parastatals.

“This singular move created a new private-driven economy and raised the economic profile of our nation. The exercise was not without difficulties. Mismanagement and corruption characterised most transactions,” Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, said. “Until we conclusively deal with this matter, Zambia will not learn from the mistakes of the past. Today God has remembered Zambia by bringing back this subject in order to bring closure and audit ourselves as a nation.”

Mumba said the issue of privatisation was only a trigger to bring all leaders to account and review the strength and integrity of Zambia’s institutions.

“If we don’t fix the problem of yesterday, we shall fail to fix the problem of tomorrow, when the PF leaves government. Privatisation revealed the weaknesses of our system,” he said. “The overpriced infrastructure contracts of today can only be fairly prosecuted if we identify the problems arising from the privatisation exercise. We should therefore not be shaken when any one of us seeking the trust of the people is asked to account for anything we are suspected to have done.”

Mumba said it was not the first time leaders have been accused, arrested and thrown in jail and that it was the right of both the State or any individual to ask questions.

“Our role is to provide answers in an honest manner. The PF in 2011 decided to accuse me of misappropriation of funds in Canada during my service as High Commissioner. My job was to clear myself. It took seven long years to clear my name from the allegations. So we are not intimidated to stand in any court and prove our innocence. We now have an opportunity to get the same levels of accountability from our colleagues in government,” Mumba said. “This is the healing moment Zambia has been waiting for. Now Zambians can demand that the same question asked to Hakainde Hichilema be asked to the current crop of leaders in the PF government. How did they get rich on a government salary? We shall finally get all the answers we have been waiting for. Who took the extra $750,000.00 from each of the 42 fire engines? What have we done with the over $15 billion debt contracted?”

Mumba said to clean up society, Zambians have to put aside the divisive political affiliations, the segmentation of society along tribal or racial lines and face the current opportunity as one people.

“We must march to State House together and stay there for as long as it takes until we get all the answers we have been waiting for. Anything less than such an approach will be a futile exercise. This is the revolution we have been waiting for. The revolution for truth and accountability,” Mumba said. “For this reason, we welcome the questions being asked by Hon Nawakwi or anyone else as long as they are asked in good faith and in the interest of the nation. We expect that Mr Hichilema shall answer these questions. That’s what we do as presidential candidates. We answer questions so that the voter is clear when making a decision to cast the vote. But we also must demand that the leaders in government answer questions about their source of wealth individually. This is a great day for Zambia.”

Mumba said Zambians cannot survive another five-year cycle without a deep cleansing of the system of governance.

“Whatever the intention of this debate is, God has initiated a cleansing process for the country. The responsibility on Mr Hichilema’s shoulders is to look into the camera and lay to rest the allegations as raised by Hon Edith Nawakwi. This will give an opportunity to Zambians to demand the same from the ruling PF,” Mumba said. “Going by the recent history of the PF, we expect them to refuse to account for their activities in office. It is at this point that we are calling on Zambians from all corners to march together to demand for answers from our leaders. This movement is irreversible.”

Mumba said 2021 should give Zambia a new package of clean and accountable leadership, which would take advantage of a new sanitised system of government.

“We must start afresh beyond 2021. This planned march dubbed March on Lusaka shall signal the rebirth of our country in as far as accountability is concerned. I call on all Zambians not to lose this opportunity to correct the wrongs that have long impeded the growth of our economy,” said Mumba.