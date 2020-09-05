The Perspective, with Edward Bwalya Phiri: Making Zambia a great country and great nation -Part 1

Former POTUS George W. Bush on August 6, 2014, while addressing the Investing in Our Future forum at the U.S. – African Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. remarked that, “When we want an example of kindness and hospitality, we always think about the Zambian people.” And former World Bank country manager for Zambia, Ina-Marlene Ruthenberg remarked that Zambia has recently set a new global precedent in offering residency rights, access to land and socio-economic benefits to long term refugees. These eve-catching statements provide an insight into the perception the world has about Zambians.

On the perspective today, I am looking at the anthropological distinction of Zambia as a nation. About 56 years ago, Zambia got independent from British colonial rule. The founding fathers named her after the great Zambezi River. Therefore, the name Zambia signifies a great nation.

The dream of the founding fathers was to have a great nation; where tribalism never reared its ugly face; a united and peaceful people, which supports its neighbouring countries. For instance, the United National Independence Party (UNIP) wrote that, “to the east and to the west, and to the north and to the south, we will build a great Zambia that will be a force to reckon with.” To them, greatness meant human dignity, social and economic justice. They further wrote that, “For Zambia and in general Africa can be a mediator-Messiah who can soothe the disputants into calm and bring reason back to the insane…. The people of Zambia have risen up with momentum, boldness and courage characteristic of a man fighting for a just cause, to fight for his stolen liberty and for restoration of the fatherland from British Imperialists and her agent usurpers.”

On April 26, 1966 Dr David Kenneth Kaunda declared that, “Zambia will not be independent and free until the rest of the Africa is free.” Reginald Ntomba wrote that, “The history of Zambia’s role in the liberation of its southern Africa neighbours is still being written…Zambia remains satisfied with its place in history over the role it played in advancing the quest for freedom. By hosting liberation movements, Zambia was in the firing line and suffered reprisal attacks that led to colossal loss of life and property. But throughout the region’s wars of independence, Kenneth Kaunda, an uncompromising nationalist, pan-Africanist, leader of the Frontline States and an outspoken critic of apartheid, believed Zambia’s freedom was meaningless if its neighbours were not liberated. Therefore, the country had to pay a premium price to help liberate the region.”

Therefore, Zambia earned universal respect and admiration for being a canal of Africa’s liberation struggle, and for its generosity and hospitality; especially the continued hosting, facilitation of voluntary repatriation, and local integration of refugees. Apart from its hospitality, Zambia has for a long time been a united and peaceful nation. Thanks to the persistent efforts of the forefathers, who inculcated the rare traits of unity, love, tolerance, co-existence and reconciliation. Dr Kaunda was keen on uniting the nation, and on February 5, 1968 he resigned from the presidency in protest against the culture of division. He later rescinded his decision after being persuaded and assured that Zambia shall never again be divided on tribal lines.

However, the recent past has not been so good, especially on the political front. We have witnessed increased nuances of tribalism. This has resulted in a poignant aura among the Commonwealth of countries. The nation’s reputation is being tarnished by the intolerant acts. People are entitled to their opinions and we all fight for recognition and approval of our ideas. Let us cultivate the culture of tolerance and learn to accommodate divergent views even if we do not accept or approve of them. Intolerant act have not only tarnished our image, but has resulted into diminishing peace.

Peace is measured by the Global Peace Index (GPI), on a scale of 1-5, including three decimal points. According to the ReliefWeb, “The Global Peace Index measures more than just the presence or absence of war… (it) measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarisation.” And according to the 2020 GPI, Iceland tops the chart with a score of 1.078. Leading the African park is Mauritius with a global ranking of 23, scoring 1.544. Zambia is in the 44th position, scoring 1.794 and the worst ranked country in the word is Afghanistan at number 163, with a score of 3.644. Continentally, Zambia is ranked no. 4 in Africa, after Mauritus, Botswana and Ghana. Zambia’s GPI has deteriorated by 0.073 point since 2011. The country was ranked 33rd with 1.721 in 2011; an indication that peace is waning.

Truth be told, there is a growing trend of violence in Zambia, and three indicators exist to substantiate this proposition. Firstly, it’s the countrywide mushrooming of gangs such as the junkies, fluffies, sons of the devil, 70 Niggas, Mbwambwa boys and the Tokota boys, among others, which are terrorising people. Secondly, following a spate of the 2018 ritual killings, Rwandese in Lusaka were targeted in xenophobic attacks and their property was looted. Thirdly, the backlash that followed the flurry 2019/2020 ‘gassing’, where suspects were lynched, stoned, flogged and set ablaze.

The worst was the Mazabuka incident where a suspect was rescued by police after sustaining a broken leg and was admitted to the hospital; but the people mobilised in the morning and dragged him out of the hospital and burnt him to death. These ugly scenes were performed in full view of children of all age groups, creating an indelible impression on their minds. Surely a seed has been sown, it will yield a manifold of criminals and I shudder to think about the future of our nation. These happenings, apart from the escalated political violence, have shown how blood thirsty the people have become. During the ‘gassing’ period, people were craving to kill. Zambians were not known for violence, but for the systematic tribalism that is slowly getting entrenched.

Violence has a negative social-economic impact on a country or the globe. According to the 2020 GPI report, “The global economic impact of violence was $14.5 trillion PPP (purchasing power parity) in 2019, equivalent to 10.6 per cent of the global GDP or $1,909 per person.” In order to gradually reverse the trend, we need to revive the dream of the founding fathers and make Zambia a great nation again. Do away with tribalism, hate speech, political violence, and violence in general. Promote diversity through love and tolerance.

We are a great people, whose culture is an exuberance of the spirit of Zambezi. As a nation we are known for the peace and our friendliness. Unfortunately, this reputation is slowly being eroded. Let us claim back our past glory and be a shining example again. The clarion call therefore is to preserve and propagate our crude culture. Our way of life must be informed by our unadulterated culture; our identity and our brand. Culture is golden, culture is wisdom. Wangari Maathai once said, “Culture is coded wisdom”. So let us be wise and exude our ebullience we are known for. For today I will end here. Au revoir.

