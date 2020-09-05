Union demands dismissal of Mansa Sugar general manager

THE Zambia Union of Sugar Industry and Allied Workers (ZUSIAW) has demanded for the immediate dismissal of Mansa Sugar Limited general manager Rajesh Kaushal.

The Union has accused Kaushal of unethical conduct towards workers at the sugar company.

Addressing journalists in Mazabuka on Thursday, ZUSIAW director of public relations Live Siang’andu said some of unionised members at Mansa Sugar have not been paid.

Siang’andu noted that racial discrimination at the company was the order of the day.

He explained that Mansa Sugar workers were abused with overtime work without extra pay, something that is against Zambian labour laws.

Siang’andu further said ZUSIAW was also concerned on a number of workers that were laid off from their employment and placed under casualisation for jobs that were permanent in nature.

“These workers are placed on causal basis. It means this employer is not helping the Zambian workers in anyway and also this same employer goes back to delay the payment of salaries. This means workers have been deprived of the basic rights for them to be able to provide for their families,” Siang’andu said.

The Union leader emphasised that Kaushal should be dismissed by the Ministry of Labour, as it (the ZUSIAW) had done its best to formally engage Mansa Sugar management.

Siang’andu further appealed to the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Home Affairs to quickly come to the aid of Mansa Sugar workers, regarding the misconduct of Kaushal.

At the same media briefing, ZUSIAW general secretary Maybin Mubita lamented how workers at Mansa Sugar were being abused by the company management.

He said Mansa Sugar is supposed to be a positive contributor to Zambia’s economic growth and consequently improve citizens’ lives.

Mubita insisted that the union would not give in but that it would fight on to see the withdrawal of Kaushal from Mansa Sugar.

He added that if the responsible ministries take no action against Kaushal, ZUSIAW would infer that there was collusion.

But Mansa Sugar Limited chief executive officer, Ramesh Kumar, refuted the claims by the Union.

He described the allegations as baseless, saying his office had not received any complaint from the union or any Mansa Sugar workers against Kaushal.

Kumar also said he would only act on written complaints and advised the union and Mansa Sugar workers to follow laydown procedures in tendering complaints.