‘Useless PF’

Father Richard Luonde has observed that the current PF composition is indeed useless as late president Michael Sata properly described it.
“What they are calling youth empowerment this late…where has the money come from when health facilities are limping without any hope for resuscitation? By-elections have become our daily bread without end. Ba president Michael Chilufya Sata, you said the truth, your ministers were useless and are still useless. That is why today Zambia’s economy is nothing to write home about,” says Fr Luonde. “I know in your grave you (Sata) are watching and listening to every voice of your suffering millions. All they [PF] are interested in now is stealing from us and squeezing out every coin from Zambians through taxes, loss of jobs hence growing the unemployment base. Let me begin by addressing my fellow Zambians that when PF was in the opposition and promising us lesser taxes, more jobs, more money in our pockets, opening up Zambia with infrastructure development, better health facilities, education, affordable living standards, name it all, this showed us that indeed the PF was a party for the poor with a well-structured manifesto to meet all what was structured in it to meet and uplift the lives of many Zambians.”
The failures of Edgar Lungu’s PF are evident and the toll on our citizens is telling. Do they even have a manifesto to guide their work? If so, maybe pillage is the foundation of their manifesto. The amount of inconsistency and professed lack of vision is alarming. No one can tell which direction this government is leading the country to – all we see is tanking the economy. We are headed for the ditch! Even on the human rights score and respect for rule of law, the regime cannot be counted on.
What went wrong with PF?
Maybe we can borrow Noam Chomsky’s explanation of events. He says, “Human affairs proceed in their intricate, endlessly varied, and unpredictable paths, but occasionally events occur that are taken to be sharp turning points in history. There have been several in recent years. It is a near platitude in the West that after September 11, 2001, nothing will be the same. The fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 was another event accorded this high status. There is a great deal to say about these two cases, both the myth and the reality.”
And as Dr Fred M’membe has noted, “…something has gone wrong with this PF of government of Mr Edgar Lungu. The PF practice has turned to be something different from that under [Michael] Sata to that of Edgar Lungu…. We live to see the end of it.”
Dr M’membe also says, “If you look at how Michael Sata started, there were some good things that started to happen. How he would have ended we don’t know, we can’t predict. We can’t go into speculation. We would have not known if he would have ended up the way he started.”
Indeed, we live to see the end of it!
