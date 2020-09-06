Chinyama Kafwale is new senior chief Ndungu

CHIEF Chinyama Chamukwamayi of the Luvale people of Zambezi has asked the government to arrest Chinyama Ngundu for illegally occupying the Mize palace of senior chief Ndungu since last month.

He says Ngundu, a senior headman Lingoji, was an imposter.

He said this during coronation of Kafwale as senior chief Ndungu on Friday, September 4.

He emphasized that there was no senior chief Ndungu at the Mize palace, a fact that the government also knew.

“And it’s a crime for someone to come and impose himself to be senior chief as chief Lingoji has done,” he told a multitude of Luvale loyalists. “But let me be surprised with the government of the day. Lingoji must be arrested because he has imposed himself to be senior chief, that is not allowed, it’s a crime.”

Chinyama Chamukwamayi complained that the government had left Lingoji to be in the palace because he was their cadre.

He explained that selecting a chief, according to the Luvale culture, was the duty of the people.

“It’s not for government to choose a chief. The duty of the government on that day is just to endorse the minutes and take them to the house of chiefs, after that they take them to the President then the President will come in to recognise the chief whom the people have selected on their own. That is the procedure,” he said.

He said he had told the office of the district commissioner and the security wings that what they did was not allowed.

“Let me assure you Luvale speaking people, if Lingoji remains there, if the government attempts to recognise him to be the senior chief Ndungu, never you go there and respect Lingoji as senior chief. Let him remain to be the chief of the government not of the people,” he said to deafening ululations of the people.

He said he had told the government that since vaka Chinyama had rejected Lingoji, they should remove him from the Mize palace.

He said Lingoji, with the few government officers protecting him, have no power.

Chief Chinyama Chamukwamayi said the selection process that was supposed to take place at Mize palace was disturbed as the government deployed security officers at the ferry and at the palace to project Lingoji.

“So today as you have gathered here, baka Chinyama Chamukwamayi, the so called ba Luvale, I have preached this history to the government to say I am the only one and no one can challenge me to say Chief Chinyama you are not supposed to install senior chief Ndungu, no. Even this last senior chief Ndungu Songe, I am the one who installed him,” he explained. “So I don’t know who has rejected that process which we do always from the beginning up to now.”

Chief Chinyama declared he would anoint the senior chief Ndungu of the Luvale people.

He proceeded to coronate Kafwale as the new senior chief Ndungu that was witnessed by other Luvale chiefs and traditional leaders.

Last month, Lingoji, allegedly aided by the security wings, took over the throne even before the selection process and the process had to be rescheduled to last Friday.