Don’t be a chatterbox, get facts, Mulyata tells Mumbi Phiri

RUFUNSA member of parliament Sheal Mulyata has advised PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri not to be a chatter box on matters she has not fully researched.

Mulyata, who was responding to Phiri’s allegation that she was a beneficiary of a plot at the controversial Forest 27, urged her to fact find before accusing noble people of committing a crime.

She dispelled Phiri’s allegation stating that she has no land in Forest 27 and neither has her daughter as purported by the PF deputy chief executive officer.

She said her name does not appear on the records from the Ministry of Lands as the owner of the land in question is a Maluwa Misozi Shamboko.

Mulyata further clarified that she was not related to Shamboko as alleged by Phiri who said she was his daughter.

“It’s unfair because when she was making those allegations she even involved my daughter in the fiasco, stating that I had given the plot to my daughter. She didn’t even get the facts; she didn’t even go to the ministry to get assistance if you are investigating someone. This abuse of my daughter, this is unfair because I do not have a plot there and I have never been to Forest 27 so I cant be linked to such a scandal,” Mulyata said.

The Rufunsa lawmaker has demanded that Phiri apologises for her outbursts that were not backed by facts before she thinks of taking her next course of action.

Mulyata lamented that Mumbi’s unfounded allegations had dented her name as a member of parliament.

“Look, Rufunsa has got vast land and it’s cheaper but up to now I have never taken even one acre because I know there are more needy people that need that land more than me. I am not greedy. I have my own land in Kasisi where I do farming. So if I needed land, I would have gone to Rufunsa, instead of soiling my name getting land at a place I know has problems…people getting land there are corrupt because that place has issues,” she said.

She advised Phiri to check her facts in future in her bid to play dirty politics to avoid being embarrassed.

Mulyata said as a national, Phiri should not be a chatterbox on matters she knows nothing about.

“What I can advise my sister is to be careful in future, people these days are getting very angry, they can embarrass you but some of us know that it’s a waste of time. She has to apologise to me; these are political gimmicks that I will not tolerate. This is defamation of character but I am not done with her yet,” Mulyata said.

On a programme on MUVI Television, Phiri recently alleged that Mulyata and many other UPND leaders were being hypocritical on the issue of Forest 27 as many of them were beneficiaries.