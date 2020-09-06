Leaders should exercise wisdom amidst challenges – Sishuwa

SISHUWA Sishuwa says leaders should exercise wisdom and honesty when a nation is faced with challenges.

Giving a virtual Levy Mwanawasa public lecture on: Leadership challenges in times of disruptions, Dr Sishuwa, a historian and lecturer at the University of Zambia, gave several examples of situations where wisdom is needed.

“It is therefore important that in times of challenges such as debt, leaders should promote accountability, transparency and implement carefully crafted plans that seek to reduce waste in public resources. This also requires tolerance for opposing views and active listening,” he said on Friday. “Does it make sense, for instance, for the leaders in government to procure 42 fire trucks at a cost of $1 million each at a time when public sector employees have gone several months without pay, when public universities are no longer the sites of research and making critical knowledge about the country’s fate because of poor funding, and when thousands of citizens are dying from hunger, the poor state of public roads and the lack of basic medicines in public hospitals?’’

He said leaders worth their name would always have respect for others.

“Does it make sense to procure a presidential plane costing millions of dollars at a time when a country is almost drowning in debt; to invest in expensive crowd control equipment when citizens are yearning for the fulfillment of basic aspirations that can prevent them from taking to the streets – a job, a roof over their head, respect for their civil liberties including the right to assemble, associate with anyone and express themselves freely either as individuals or media institutions?” Dr Sishuwa asked further. “Leaders must exercise their minds on these issues and act ultimately in the best interest of the public. A country should have development plans, but it is also important to implement them. Planning determines the allocation of resources because there are always competing interests. Of course, this requires thinking, monitoring and evaluation to take stock or provide feedback on what is being done.”

Dr Sishuwa said, among other things, that leaders should show competence amidst challenges.

“Demonstrate competence to resolve the challenge at hand in a way that does not worsen it. Now competence involves wisdom in judgment, dignity in action, soundness in decision making, ideally founded on the best knowledge available at the time and capacity to effectively communicate what their vision about how they hope to carry others along in getting past the issue,” said Dr Sishuwa. “…What is required in moments of crisis is the resolve to provide high quality leadership, even in instances where you are facing a major health pandemic like now. And a leader can do that through speech, regular updates that communicate hope and resilience, and demonstrate leadership through action.”