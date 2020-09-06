Socialist Party expresses solidarity with Brazil’s MST

IT is unthinkable that the Jair Bolsonaro government can wage gross injustices against the landless people during a time when Brazil has recorded over 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths, Dr Fred M’membe has said.

The Socialist Party of Zambia has strongly condemned the use of force by the Bolsonaro government against the Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Terra – MST – (Landless Workers’ Movement) in Bahia.

Last Wednesday, the Minister of Justice and Public Security published Ordinance No. 493 in the Official Gazette (DOU), determining the use of the National Public Security Force (FNSP) in the municipalities Mucuri and Prado, where the MST maintains settlements.

SP president Dr M’membe described the decision of the Bolsonaro government as outrageous and disproportionate.

He said Bahia was located in a territory with rich and fertile lands that are the target of financial speculation, international capital and local oligarchies.

“In view of the threats and arbitrary attacks, we strongly support the MST’s commitment to remain organised and in struggle so that the settlement and camp areas remain increasingly strengthened,” said Dr M’membe. “It is unthinkable that the Bolsonaro government can wage gross injustices against the landless people during a time when Brazil has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and has recorded over 100,000 pandemic related deaths. We stand in solidarity with and urge the MST and those in the settlement and camp areas of Bahia to continue in resistance.”