‘The truth few people will dare admit’

University of Sussex Zambian based doctoral researcher Chanda Mfula says “the grand and spectacular failure of the oppressed grassroots is that instead of uniting around their common struggles against oppression, they decide to align to rival elite groups. In the end you have Masulani in Chawama supporting Edgar Lungu and Edith Nawakwi, while Masukani in Kanyama is supporting Hakainde Hichilema”.
“Many times, they don’t even have an idea why they support those they support. This is despite Masulani and Masukani sharing the same struggles, oppressive conditions and deprivation. What should happen is that Masulani and Masukani should UNITE and fight their battles against the elite structure to which Lungu, Nawakwi and Hichilema belong, and which is responsible for their unfavourable material conditions. Aligning to rival elites doesn’t address the struggles of these proletariat (Masulani and Masukani). It divides them and complicates their fight while benefiting the elite structures. When you have respective elites you support, you become part of a rivalry between stratified columns, each of which has its own elites at the top and grassroots at the bottom and each column, whether led by Edgar Lungu or Hakainde Hichilema, is stratified in the same way. As lumpen proletariat in that column, your role is to serve the elites leading that column. The elites are reluctant to jeopardize their common elite privileges no matter the rivalries between them, but the people at the base of society, the proletariat, are more than willing to outdo one another in the service of their rival elite groups! This is why it’s easier for GBM to cross to and from, back and forth, between PF and UPND, because the elites play the same game of thrones while simultaneously engaging in the active preservation of their common elite interests,” says Mfula. “The clarion call, therefore, is for the proletariat, the working people, the peasants, the grassroots, Masulani and Masukani, to UNITE rather than FIGHT. Unite so that you dismantle the elite structures responsible for your material deprivation! That’s the REVOLUTION you need! The revolution of the working people which will rebalance the production relations!”
This is the truth, as Mfula says, “few would dare admit.” This is what those who really care about the toiling poor masses of this country need to bring to their attention. It’s only with that type of class consciousness that they will rise and struggle to liberate themselves.
