CCZ Secretariat to re-open today

COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia general secretary Reverend Canon Emmanuel Chikoya says he and all staff at the Secretariat have tested negative to a second test for COVID-19.

Fr Chikoya said following the first tests that were conducted on August 6 and results released one week later, they had to do due diligence according to COVID-19 guidelines by closing the offices and worked virtually.

“During this period, we ensured that all staff underwent a second test for COVID-19 and all results were released by Friday 4th September. In view of the above, the CCZ Secretariat is due for re-opening physically on Monday 7th September 2020. All relevant processes of fumigating all offices have been done in readiness for resumption of work,” said Fr Chikoya. “We would also like to commend the efficiency of CIDRZ in Kalingalinga for releasing the results within 48 hours after conducting the testing. It is our earnest prayer and desire to see such centre of excellence replicated countrywide in the public health system. Further, we acknowledge the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) for conducting the initial August 6 testing at our Secretariat despite being under extreme pressure. We are grateful to everyone for prayers and concern. May God bless you all and may God bless Zambia.”