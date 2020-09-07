Motherhood is a vocation – Fr Matanda

A CATHOLIC priest in Lusaka has told women to be complete mothers by being decent in behaviour and actions.

Father Rodgers Matanda of Divine Mercy Parish in Chaisa says being a mother does not come simply because one wears a chitenge (wrapper).

Fr Matanda spoke during the launch of the Divine Mercy Parish main choir’s new album on the thanksgiving occasion for all women in Chaisa compound on Saturday.

Opposition Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba attended the melodic event.

He was accompanied by several senior female party officials, among them national secretary Precious Ntambu.

The ten-track ‘Ukutemwa kwakwe umwine Lesa’ project is the choir’s second album.

Kalaba bought a compact disc, which is K50, for K1,000 as a way of supporting the choir.

In his homily, Fr Matanda said God chose who should be a woman and who should be a man.

He preached that everyone, irrespective of their gender, had been given a vocation by God and that some were blessed with a vocation within a vocation.

“For you women, the first gift God gave you is to be mothers. You carry a baby for nine months and continue to care for a child even after birth. There are women who die due to childbirth complications, and the baby survives…” Fr Matanda noted. “Women even lose their lives, just to bring new life!”

The clergyman said it was embarrassing to sometimes hear that in certain areas, “a woman has dumped a baby in a sack.”

“If you hear that, know that such a woman has no heart of a mother. It’s not by mere fact of being a woman that you are a mother – you have to qualify to be a mother. A mother is supposed to be there for their child throughout – that’s your vocation,” he said. “Being a mother does not come simply because you wear a chitenge, iyayi (no)! You have to work for it. You need to be a mother in your thoughts, movements, what you say, the way you treat your children. A lady who delivers and resorts to dump their newborn in a sack or maybe in a pit latrine, there’s no motherhood in such a lady.”

Fr Matanda wondered how a woman, after enduring intense pain associated with childbirth, could decide to dump a baby.

“Please, don’t do that! God appointed you to be a woman and that’s your first vocation. The next vocation is to be a mother and you should have a caring heart,” Fr Matanda said, adding that a woman should have a heart of keeping secrets, unlike going about embarrassing their spouse.

“As a woman, you should be a source of unity in the home – it’s actually your job as women to unite the family, and not to do otherwise. As women, you have so much influence in the society. Wherever you are, you show it that you are a motherly woman.”

Meanwhile, Fr Matanda told the women not to complain because they were Chaisa residents.

Chaisa is a densely populated area, with derelict houses and other structures and clear socio-economic desolation.

“God saw it fit that you should be living here. If anything, we should not be regretting that ‘if I were employed, I would have been living in Kabulonga.’ Let’s leave those who live in Kabulonga; they also have their own hardships,” advised Fr Matanda. “Wherever you are planted, you are supposed to work, as a woman. Don’t be intimidated by anyone! So, know that you have a special vocation – we want you to be good evangelists.”

When called to greet the congregation, Kalaba said: “when a woman has a better living, then the entire country is safe. Therefore, it’s greatly pleasing to have women like you, especially that you on a Christian path.”