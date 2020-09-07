Open your eyes so you don’t cry after elections, Zingalume counsels his subjects

CHIEF Zingalume of the Chewa people in Chadiza district says people should open their eyes as the country heads towards next year’s elections so that they do not cry after the polls.

Speaking during the farewell of Fr Gabriel Kwaku Mwanza at Chadiza’s Sacred Heart Catholic parish recently, Zingalume said citizens should vote for people who could help them.

“I am just opening your eyes and ears so that you should be careful as we go to the polls, you should choose a person who can help you so that you don’t cry after the polls. If you miss this chance, it will take you five years for you to vote again or to cry again,” he warned.

Zingalume complained of youth unemployment.

“We’ve seen here that most youths have no jobs and when there is an opportunity for you to get some jobs, you will find that people who are employed come from other parts [of the country] like Copperbelt. Don’t we have educated people here?” he asked.

Zingalume urged parents to ensure that children who have reached the right age get National Registration Cards.

“You will need these NRCs tomorrow; these NRCs will help you to sort out certain things. If you want to get employed, are you not going to need an NRC? If you want to vote for an MP, are you not going to need an NRC? And if you want to vote for the President, are you not going to need an NRC? Let’s allow our people who lost and those who have reached the required age to go and get the NRCs, they are free,” he said.

Zingalume urged the people to promote love in society.

“We need to use the message concerning love that has been preached today. Now 2021 is around corner; a lot of people with money will come. Now let’s be careful, these roads will not be repaired by the chief, it will need those who are coming (politicians). Now what has come these days, if one wants to contest elections, they ask where that particular person comes from. Now you forget that Panji Kaunda, the son of former president [Kenneth] Kaunda stood here, where does he come from? Where is his village here? But you voted for him. I am just opening your eyes and ears, you should be careful and vote for a person who is going to help you,” he said.

Zingalume said people should be careful with those who just want to use them.

“Let’s look for the people who want to transform our lives. A person needs to eat in the morning, at lunch hour and in the evenings but us here sometimes we just eat once a day because we spoil our opportunities,” said Zingalume.