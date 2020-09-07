ZAVA CANCELS ALL LEAGUES

FOLLOWING an executive meeting held on Saturday, the Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has with immediate effect cancelled all national and provincial leagues due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, ZAVA secretary general Gift Chisekela said the national tournament will still go on as planned but it has been moved to the first week of December.

“Therefore, this entails that we shall not have any active leagues in Zambia. Secondly, the national tournament was scheduled to take place, was to go on as planned but has been moved to the first weekend of December 2020. Also the beach volleyball tour that was earmarked for Western Province was to go on but has been moved to the third week of November 2020,” he said.

Chisekela said the association was also scheduled to host a capacity building programme for coaches and referees.

“The association is also looking to host at least two capacity-building courses; one refereeing course and one coaching course this year. All these activities that have been left to run will be subject to the development of the coronavirus in this country due to the uncertainties that have been happening in our country,” said Chisekela. “To keep our teams busy, we are encouraging teams to play more friendly games with a maximum of two teams so that we stay within the confines of Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22 and the health protocols that were sent as a guidance. We are also encouraging individual teams to make sure their premises meet the COVID-19 protocols so that we can avoid the spread or contracting the coronavirus.”