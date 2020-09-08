Bweengwa councillor urges youths to ‘hire, fire’ politicians

A CIVIC leader in Bweengwa Constituency says young people must use their power to “hire and fire” politicians that have made themselves masters instead of servants of the people.

In an interview, Hamangaba ward UPND councillor Maybin Mudenda said there is need for young people in the country to join hands to safeguard the country’s integrity for the generations to come.

“Young people must realise that they are not leaders of tomorrow but today, hence must use their power to hire and fire politicians that have turned themselves into masters of the people instead of being servants,” he said.

Mudenda pointed out that the future of the country was in the hands of young people because they were the majority.

“They should teach this regime that they have the power to hire and fire politicians who have become masters and not servants of the people. They must show the nation that they have not forgotten the Carlington maize saga, 42 fire trucks among other deals that need more answers than questions,” Mudenda said.

He said governance of the country needed serious minds and not desperate politicians.

Mudenda further questioned FDD leader Edith Nawakwi’s role in the privatisation process of the 1990s following her recent comments on the matter.

“Is Madam Nawakwi telling us the young people that the MMD cabinet had incompetent ministers who could not see beyond their nose during the privatisation of our national assets? A cabinet where [PF founder and president] Michael Sata and herself belonged? Is she not embarrassed to stand on an anthill to talk about privatisation, a venture that was started by her government when she was the finance minister? In a country where the economy is in ICU, what advice has she given to government? If privatisation was a government programme, what were the roles of cabinet?” he asked. “What advice did Madam Nawakwi give when this government bought a luxurious presidential jet amidst economic meltdown? Is she going to continue paying a blind eye when corruption in this government seems to reach the clouds? The case of the purchase of fire tenders, ambulances and construction of toll gates at exorbitant prices? What comment did she give when 48 houses mushroomed without the owner? Did she tell the nation the reasons why some MPs got more votes in a constituency as compared to her national votes as a presidential candidate? That was a litmus paper on her dwindling political fortunes.”

He said memories of Nawakwi’s 2016 presidential campaign were still fresh.

“We still remember what Nawakwi told the people about PF and we are not dull to buy into cheap political propaganda from desperate and hired politicians who can go to bed with the corrupt for the sake of survival in their business,” said Mudenda. “Our country is faced with a lot of challenges and as young people we urge Madam Nawakwi to put her energy on matters that greatly affect our nation.”