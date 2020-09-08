Chama is a criminal of dangerous nature – Syakalima

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s senior advisor Douglas Syakalima has called defence minister Davies Chama a criminal.

Recently, lawyer-cum-politician Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) said if the government moved in to arrest Hichilema in relation to the recent privatisation story, there would be unnecessary upheaval in the country.

But Chama responded to KBF’s remarks, saying there could never be civil unrest in Zambia if a criminal was arrested.

Syakalima, who is Chirundu UPND member of parliament, rebutted Chama’s remarks.

“This defence minister Chama is saying arresting a criminal can never trigger civil unrest. Now, who is a criminal? This is how silly these characters want now to start portraying HH as a criminal!” Syakalima said in an interview. “These people have failed to find HH culpable with anything and they have fallen by their faces. The criminals are themselves. In fact, Davies Chama is a criminal and I can prove that. [He is] a criminal of a dangerous nature. This is the same criminal who shot at Mushaukwa at point blank [range] during the Mulobezi by-election. That’s purely attempted murder and he knows that. That’s why they are reluctant to leave power. They would rather possibly kill HH! But let these criminals not push their luck too far…”

He also said FDD president Edith Nawakwi was being used by the PF to link the privatisation issue to Hichilema.

“You saw when the PF formed government in 2011, she was invited [by president Michael Sata] to go to Brazil. She jumped on that bandwagon, yet she is the one who was insulting Sata,” he noted. “She is morally bankrupt and this is why these characters are again trying to use her. These are just a bunch of crooks…These are the same chaps who illegally remained in office [after the dissolution of Parliament in May 2016] and that’s a criminal offence. They were getting money by false pretences!”

Syakalima added: “they are not supposed to be in those offices but in prison.”

“You saw that recently they (ministers) agreed that they will pay back K4.7 million. So, they were agreeing that they are thieves. So who is a criminal here?” he said.

Meanwhile, Syakalima said ‘thanks’ to Sata’s death in October 2014, information minister Dora Siliya “would have probably been in Chimbokaila (Lusaka Central Correctional Facility) today.”

“The cases of LapGreen, the international airport radar…Remember, I warned that the best barometer when a government is about to lose power is Dora Siliya. When you see Dora Siliya start to misbehave, just know that that particular regime has got no life. She does a lot of stupid things when a government is about to leave,” charged Syakalima. “But I want to warn them that it will not be business as usual. They must account for everything! We know that they don’t want to get out of power, but there’s no amount of calling HH names here that will save them. PF is finished. Even the thinking of using police machinery won’t work; people power is stronger. No one will be stopped by a machine gun. No! If you have lost, you have lost.”