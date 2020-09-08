Criminals have taken over govt – Pilato

CRIMINALS have taken over our institutions and the government itself, warns Fumba Chama.

In a statement yesterday, Chama alias Pilato said the 2021 elections will be an opportunity for Zambians to defend their country from those that have risen to rob her.

“If you think the 2021 elections will be between political parties please think again. Zambia needs her people,” Chama said.

He said the 2021 elections will not be a competition of political parties but a struggle for Zambians to claim back the dignity of its institutions.

Chama said, today, the Zambian public does not trust the police, they have lost faith in its courts, and that they look at the National Assembly as nothing but a ‘yayaya’ arena.

“This is dangerous for our democracy. We cannot have criminals masquerading as politicians for a longer period than we have endured and expect our country to survive. We cannot destroy our institutions for the benefit of a few criminals who have refused to care for the country,” he said.

Chama urged the young people in the country to take registering to vote as a must and do it in big numbers because next years’ election was about defending Zambia from “thieves who are stealing their future”.

“We can no longer watch and dance for criminals anymore. The 2021 election will and should never be reduced to a dance party,” he said.

He said Zambians have a responsibility to act in the best interest of the country and cannot continue to watch things go from bad to worse.

“We have a duty to decide better and save Zambia,” said Chama.