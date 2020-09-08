Magistrate Simusamba subpoenas TDRC director to produce Kambwili’s positive Covid results

PRINCIPAL resident magistrate David Simusamba has subpoenaed the director at Tropical Disease Research Center at Ndola Central Hospital Gershom Choongwe to produce Chishimba Kambwili’s COVID-19 test results, which certified him positive.

And Robert Zulu, a provincial health director on the Copperbelt, has disclosed that Kambwili has tested negative for COVID-19.

This is in a matter where the NDC leader is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and giving false information to a public officer.

On Friday September 4, magistrate Simusamba summoned the doctor in-charge of the COVID-19 testing exercise on the Copperbelt and the acting medical superintendent at Roan Antelope General Hospital to explain why Kambwili’s COVID-19 test results had delayed.

This was after defence lawyer Musa Mwenye told the court that his client took a swab at Roan Antelope General Hospital and that the doctor who attended to him said the results would be ready in two weeks’ time.

Mwenye submitted a medical report to the court issued by Dr M. Chimese Mwansa indicating that Kambwili had done a repeated COVID-19 swab on September 1, and that the results would be ready in two weeks’ time.

” Your honour, science has failed us but we complied with the court order to have the accused test for COVID-19. The doctor refused to give a specific date because of the institutional challenges they are facing but just said the results will be ready in the next two weeks,” Mwenye explained.

“I cannot explain on behalf of a government institution on why the results have delayed but the Ministry of Health is in a better position to do so.”

In response, Chipawa said based on the advice by the medical practitioner, the state was bound to the court’s guidance.

Magistrate Simusamba wondered why the results would take long to be released when others were issued in two days, but Mwenye said Roan Antelope being a government institution, the results might delay due to a backlog as they conduct mass testing.

The court further ordered that the doctor in-charge of COVID-19 testing exercise on the Copperbelt and the acting medical superintendent at Roan Antelope General Hospital appear before him on September 8 to give an explanation on the status of Kambwili’s results.

When the matter came up for a status report on Kambwili’s COVID-19 results, Dr Zulu explained that Copperbelt had two laboratories where COVID-19 samples were tested (Ndola Teaching Hospital and Arthur Davidson Hospital) and that there were no other facilities for testing COVID-19.

When asked if he was aware that Kambwili had taken a swab for COVID-19, Dr Zulu explained that he was not involved in testing patients as his duty was to receive results, verify them and send statistics to the receiving officer at the Ministry of Health.

“At my level, I don’t look at names, I look at numbers. Some names are difficult to attach to an individual because they are similar. Probably his name might be on the list. We respect orders of the court and do things urgently. Had the court orders been received on time, the test would have been done on time,” Dr Zulu said.

He added that the clinician had communicated to him indicating that the NDC leader had been certified negative for COVID-19.

“On the fourth, we did not have instructions to do them early had they been given on time we would have done the test,” he said.

In cross-examination by defense lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba, he the results were communicated to Kambwili on September 7.

And Dr Chimese Mwansa confirmed that Kambwili had tested positive to Coronavirus.

“The test was done on August 9, he (Kambwili) came complaining about difficulty in breathing, he had gastroschisis, and his BP was high. We suspected COVID-19 since he had difficulties in breathing. We subjected him to a test and he was positive,” he explained.

“On the ninth, he had malaria and severe hypertension. He was put on bed rest for another re-examination on September 1. There was no written order from the court. The patient came saying he wanted to be tested. The results would have been issued in two days if the court orders had been issued on time.”

In cross-examination, Mwansa denied having been instructed by Kambwili to estimate the period in which the results would be ready.

At this point, magistrate Simusamba subpoenaed Tropical Disease Research Centre director at Ndola Central Hospital Choongwe to produce Kambwili’s authenticated results for COVID-19.

“I subpoena the authenticated test results for August 16 issued at Roan General Hospital to be returnable on September 15,” ordered magistrate Simusamba.