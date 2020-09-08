Only SP, M’membe can advance Zambian’s needs and interests – Kangwa

COPPERBELT Socialist Party spokesperson Joseph Kangwa says Zambia is in a leadership crisis as older conservative folks are resisting change from progressive youths.

He says it only Dr Fred M’membe as republican president, with his new ideological and political programme of the socialist transformation of society, that Zambia can advance people’s needs and interests, and restore its stolen future and dignity.

In a statement yesterday, Kangwa said a country that fails to provide good education and healthcare to its citizens and does not address the challenges faced by its young people, is a failed and dying nation.

“It is sad to note that in my country, your country and our country, youths are losing their humanity and dignity because of the witchcraft ideas and crimes of the Patriotic Front (PF) government,” he said. “We are living in the country where youths are being molded to conform with witchcraft ideas and to perform witchcraft crimes such as corruption, theft, inequity, injustice, tribalism and thuggery by the brutal, cruel and corrupt leadership of the PF regime.”

Kangwa said due to absolute poverty and lack of access to education, good healthcare services and employment opportunities, the majority of the country’s youths have been subjected to extreme hardships which force them to engage in anti-social activities such as political violence, gassing and abuse of drugs.

He noted, however, that because of class inequality it’s not every youth who was faced with illiteracy, lack of education, poor health, lack of employment opportunities and starvation.

“The youth from elite families, like the sons and daughters of presidents, cabinet ministers, members of parliament and other public officials do not even know how a Zambian slum looks like and how a Zambian community school looks like,” he said.

Kangwa also noted that most of the country’s youths who are poor have a number of ways to bring about change.

“A change that will save their dignity, make their voices heard, and promote their interests, which is by becoming responsible citizens, by taking action on their love for Zambia, by taking up service and leadership positions in government,” he said. “In this situation, youths must have as a basic principle the determination to actively participate in politics and support themselves. We cannot leave politics to the old generation alone, because political decisions have a direct bearing on our survival.”

Kangwa stressed that the country was in a leadership crisis where the older, conservative and rich politicians in authority have been resisting change being forwarded by a new, progressive leadership of energetic youths.

He said the emergence of the Socialist Party, under the leadership of Dr Fred M’membe was the only political formation in Zambia with a leader who is inspiring and supporting the youth to take up the leadership positions.

“The Socialist Party and comrade Dr M’membe have come at a right time, when we need a new political programme and a new course of action. I therefore appeal to all the poor youths and Zambians, who comprise the majority of our population: let us support Dr M’membe and the SP,” Kangwa said.

He said it was only with Dr M’membe as president, with his new ideological and political programme of the socialist transformation of society, that Zambia can advance people’s needs and interests, and restore its stolen future and dignity.

“The people have the power,” said Kangwa.