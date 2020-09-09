Amdala a Edgar gwilani ma cadre yanu, urges Kapoche headman

A TRADITIONAL leader in Kapoche Constituency, who was assaulted by PF cadres, has urged President Edgar Lungu to tame his party cadres.

In a press statement, headman Kapandula Elias Tembo of Mwangaila ward, said if cadres could have the guts to beat up a traditional leader, “what more a common citizen?”

He feared for intense violence in next year’s elections if the party cadres are not disciplined.

“Amdala a Edgar gwilani ma cadre yanu (Mr Edgar tame your cadres); they are making you look violent, yet you are not. We are people like them but if your cadres start beating traditional leaders, what more common citizen? Please, cage them for your name to receive honour and respect. I request you ba Edgar to discipline your children,” he stated.

Tembo stated that there was no need for other people to be disadvantaged in terms of holding meetings when others were holding political meetings peacefully.

He suggested that everyone should have access to people regardless of the party or status.

“Everyone should do a meeting. Mwaiwanu (Luckson Lungu, who is aspiring for the Kapoche seat on the PF ticket) should hold a meeting, Hakainde should hold a meeting and if they (PF cadres) disturb them (aspirants), I will ban them from holding meetings in my area,” Tembo stated.

He stated that it still hurts him being beaten by PF youths who are supposed to be his children.

“They didn’t do a good thing to beat me, a headman for that matter. I am not happy at all. We are the eyes of the chieftainess and whoever harasses us, harasses our chieftainess. Sanganicite so baja ma cadres nikusoba ulemu manje (they can’t do that to me, it’s lacking discipline),” he stated.

Tembo revealed that the cadre, Nelson Banda, who assaulted him went to his house on Monday morning to apologise with a K5.

“They shouldn’t be doing like that. He can’t give me a K5 for apology, afunika kupeleka ndalama yowoneka. What is K5 olo mapilisi yukwana lini (it’s not even enough for painkiller tablets),” Tembo stated.

He advised political parties to realise and learn that traditional leaders welcome everyone hence they should not be dragged into politics.

“As a headman, I receive everyone as I don’t have a political side. Him, Charles [Banda] he is holding meetings but [for] his colleagues to hold meeting, they [PF cadres] bring war…next year’s elections should be peaceful, without violence. This violence should end before next year,” advised Tembo.

PF cadres who were deployed to disrupt a meeting that was supposed to be convened by a rival camp beat up Tembo when he advised them to throw away the sticks they carried.