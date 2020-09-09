I hate injustice – M’membe

I HATE injustice, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe

In a statement issued from Mwika Royal Village yesterday, Dr M’membe said everything can be tolerated except injustice.

“If there’s one thing I can say to the Zambian people today is that I hate injustice. And I will say it at length. Like Christ, we should tremble with indignation whenever an injustice is committed against anyone. It is a sin to commit injustice, but it is a greater sin to tolerate injustice. It holds true that is if one continues to tolerate the injustice being done now, then it gives the offenders the courage to continue with their sins and there shall be no end to it,” he said. “Never ever be bullied into silence, for you will allow yourself to be made into a victim. One needs to stand up for what one believes in even if it means standing alone. It does take a lot to stand alone. We should voice our truth before all things get worse. The people who force us to tolerate injustice are the ones who are part of creating that injustice or a victim of it.”

M’membe said unless one raised their voices for honesty, truth and compassion against injustice, greed and lies the situation would not change on its own.

“We need to speak the truth even if our voice shakes. People don’t bother if injustice is being done to someone but it makes a huge difference when the same situation is being faced by them or their loved ones. If you see an injustice, it’s better to voice your opinion, be it for yourself or others,” said Dr M’membe. “It takes a lot of courage, efforts to stand up for what you believe in and it may involve lot of risks as well. What you allow is what will continue. Never ever be bullied into silence….”