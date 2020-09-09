Lukashya a bedrock of PF, I’ve 80% chance – Chisanga

LUKASHYA PF candidate George Chisanga says the September 17 by-election is a family feud in which he has 80 per cent chance of emerging victorious.

The by-election was occasioned by the death of independent member of parliament Mwenya Munkonge in August.

The UPND have fielded Davies Mulenga, who was left out of PF nominations and he defected to the opposition party. Other candidates are People’s Alliance for Change’s Michael Chimponda, MMD’s Christopher Kabwe, Leadership Movement’s Brown Sinyangwe, and United Party for a Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia’s Samuel Kabungo.

In an interview from Lukashya, Chisanga said he has been a politician, a lawyer, and a leader.

“This is the distinction that many people are failing to draw. All of us are politicians and some of the politicians are basically leaders. My quest here is basically to try and see if I can help Lukashya Constituency,” he said.

Chisanga said he has been very passionate about the constituency from 2010 when he walked through Lukashya.

“Of course, I entered Lukashya through the structures of the PF. You have been a journalist who has been aware of my political movements. I have been part of PF from 2006 on my return from…in fact I had intended to join PF in 2002 but effectively I joined PF in 2006 when I came back from abroad (Kenya) and basically I have been helping out the party for as long as that time,” he explained.

Chisanga said being picked to represent the ruling party in the by-election was not an easy undertaking.

He said when he assessed what Munkonge had done in the constituency, he established that he towed the ruling party line.

Chisanga said it would be easy for him to take over from where Munkonge left off.

“Getting this nomination for me was not very difficult because the party knows how passionate I have been in this constituency. The party also knows how passionate I have been, in being a member of this grouping. So yes, we competed, there was fierce competition definitely from all other members; many credible members; I think we had thought about the same thing that we need somebody with credibility to come into Luakshya Constituency and take over from where Mwenya left,” he said.

Chisanga said he did not write-off any of his competitors as all of them were very good candidates.

“Unfortunately, people are writing off the PF because of the frenzy and the social media publicity we have that this party is going into self-destruction. But if you saw the calibre of the people that applied for Luakshya Constituency, it would tell you they are people that have a passion to keep this party going,” he said.

Chisanga said he considered himself privileged and blessed for being picked among others.

He said he was in the campaign mode now.

“One thing that I have tried as much as possible is to have a campaign that is free of violence. I have spoken about it; I have been on Diamond TV, everywhere else, even here I have been on Lutanda Radio and I think our people are following what we have guided,” Chisanga explained. “We are peaceful, we have tried as much as possible to be peaceful and because of how ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia) created the campaign timetable, it has helped us to run a peaceful election campaign. As much as possible, no two parties are within one ward at the same time. One party would be in one ward then the other one will be in another ward.”

Chisanga said in Lukashya, the ruling party rolled out development projects despite it being under an independent member of parliament.

He said even with challenges in the economy, there were projects already being rolled out in the constituency.

“Roads are being done, we are planning to do bridges to basically connect the constituency. Because if you came to Lukashya, and I hope I can come with a journalist from The Mast next time I come here, and we show you the kind of constituency we are dealing with. It’s an agrarian constituency; it has potential to be the food basket not only in Kasama but the Northern Province and even beyond,” he said. “But the very fact that it is not connected very well by road network is what poses the greatest challenge.”

Chisanga said despite some challenges, the determination on people’s faces was visible, that all they need is someone to help.

“So you present yourself as someone who wants to help. Of course, I won’t do a lot. That doesn’t mean we don’t have a vision, I won’t do a lot, look at the time I have, I actually have seven months in Parliament and Parliament will dissolve but in that seven months I am prepared to come down to the ground, get to the lowest part of the constituency and pick up information about what people would want us to do and draw up a programme. I am a leader, I don’t dream answers. I got to the people and pick up what they would like us to do and then provide solutions to that challenge,” Chinsaga explained.

The former Law Association of Zambia president said although he was running against five others, “this is a battle between two guys.”

“If you are aware, the gentleman who is standing on the UPND ticket is basically a Patriotic Front member, so it’s a family feud if you want to put it that way. I can’t question why UPND decided to make this move but everybody has taken that decision which, I think they find it very unjustifiable,” he said.

Chisanga said the people and groups he has spoken to were very angry that the UPND could pick their member and pit him against PF.

He said he does not see that as a problem but an opportunity where the opposition party was seeking an opportunity to enter the constituency.

“But people would understand why the Patriotic Front would not want to pick a gentleman like him. I don’t like going into politics of personalities…but since it is a competition, you put it between PF and UPND but in terms of what we have done so far, PF has far outsmarted the UPND. Look, the reality is that, for instance, there would have been violence by now but I go everywhere talk to them these are your brothers, your sisters, you don’t have to get to a stage where you fight each other for you to propel the candidature of Mr Chisanga or propel the candidature of Mr Davies Mulenga. You don’t have to do it; talk to each other, let Davies tell you what he is going to tell you and let Mr Chisanga tell you what he is going to do. At the end of the day you assess those two people and make a decision on who are going to support,” he said. “And they are warming up into it.”

Chisanga hoped non-violence campaigns would remain the operating mode going into the by-election.

Asked about his chances, Chinsaga said, “believe it or not, I am getting more than 80 per cent”.

He said Lukashya was the bedrock of the PF and the people know what the ruling party had done and know him and Mulenga.

He said the people should not find it difficult to decide between him and Mulenga.

Chisanga said in 2016 when people were told that Elfridah Kansembe was going to recontest the seat, the district and constituency leaderships floated his name and that an adoption certificate was given but revoked after some considerations.

He said he had no problem with that development.

“For me one thing that defines me is loyalty. I am a loyal member of this party. If the party says you can’t I will sit back and let someone else,” said Chisanga.