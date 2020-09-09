Maramba councillor resigns from L/stone council

MARAMBA Ward UPND councillor Moses Simbaya has resigned from the Livingstone City Council.

In a letter dated September 7, 2020 addressed to Mayor Eugene Mapuwo and copied to Town Clerk Getrude Chibiliti, Simbaya cited furthering his education as the reason for his resignation.

“The reason to resign has been necessitated by an opportunity that has come my way. I have received a scholarship to further my education overseas. Seeing that studying will require me to be a full-time student and travel arrangements have commenced forthwith, I therefore resign with immediate effect,” Simbaya stated.

He thanked the UPND for having afforded him a chance to serve the opposition party.

But Southern Province UPND information and publicity secretary Neto Halwabala said Simbaya had done a honourable thing to resign as a person in conflict with the law.

He said Simbaya is before courts of law for various offences involving land issues.

“For us we wish him well, but it is an hounouable thing that one can do when in conflict with the law and not our friends in the PF who want to remain in office even when before court on corruption charges,” said Halwabala.