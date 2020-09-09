STOP ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR…PF most irresponsible govt in history – Changala

GOOD governance activist Brebner Changala has questioned the concentration of Cabinet officials in Lukashya Constituency in Kasama.

He says it is a great risk that many ministers can be trekking to Lukashya, amid the COVID-19.

Changala, in an interview in Lusaka on Monday, said the only thing the incoming Lukashya member of parliament would take to Parliament is the “madness of Bill 10.”

He also said Vice-President Inonge Wina “should not have taken COVID-19” to Lukashya.

Lukashya Constituency would hold a by-election on September 17, 2020.

Vice-President Wina, 79, completed her two days ‘working visit’ to Kasama yesterday.

“That woman, Madam Inonge Wina, who is a very good friend of mine, must not be ready to sacrifice her own health and the health of others, by going into a by-election. [Going into] a by-election means campaigning and campaigning means interacting with people,” Changala said. “She must not move with COVID-19 from Lusaka into Lukashya and kill innocent people, for the sake of securing one MP to come and add madness to Bill 10. It is not acceptable!”

He noted that according to health experts, people ought to social distance, must mask-up and wash their hands.

Changala, however, regretted that all those things were a challenge in rural Zambia.

“If the COVID-19 can be ravaging here in Lusaka where all the necessities are available, what about in rural areas? Already we have an area MP there (Kelvin Sampa of Kasama Central) who is in Levy Mwanawasa with confirmed COVID-19,” he said. “So, my prayer they must not risk people’s lives, for the sake of wining the seat. It must also be very shameful on the side of the government that they are preaching what they cannot practice.”

Changala asked: “how do you allow the entire Cabinet to go in an area that has never recorded this pandemic, to go and risk people’s lives?”

“We know that what caused the death of that MP (Mwenya Munkonge) from the same Parliament where these Cabinet members are coming from. That’s animal behaviour and [it] must not be accepted,” he said. “What I would have thought is that for the next month or two, the Vice-President, after making it through (recovering from COVID-19), looking at her advanced age, was to tone down and reduce on the workload and travelling.”

He added that Vice-President Wina had a huge travelling detail.

“She does not travel alone…We were told that she had COVID-19; what about the handlers – the drivers, the cooks, the speechwriters?” Changala wondered. “So, they are being unfair to the people of Kasama and Lukashya, in particular. Let her stay home [because] this time you can work from home. But because they want to have one more number, just to go and confuse our Constitution… But God works in many ways; that will not happen.”

Changala pointed out that it was health minister Chitalu Chilufya who confirmed about the issue of COVID-19 re-infections: “where people who are recovering from COVID-19 are getting re-infected.”

“It’s not 100 per cent that madam Inonge is safe from this pandemic. In fact, she might re-infect other innocent people who will come into contact. We will need to see how she will conduct her campaign, whether it will be inside a motorcade or she will be outside interacting with the voters,” Changala said. “This is the most irresponsible government in history, that does not care for the very people they want to govern. It is a very sad development that we are witnessing.”

He stressed that the Vice-President was not even supposed to show her face in Lukashya, because: “there are not facilities there.”

“The MP for Kasama Central who has been found to have COVID-19 is admitted in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital. How many kilometres from Kasama? Because he (Sampa) is knowledgeable and he interacts with the elite, he could even tell how one feels when they have COVID-19 and he goes for testing,” he noted. “But are they testing anybody in Kasama? Why is the MP of Kasama not admitted in Kasama General Hospital? Why have they brought him to Lusaka? It’s the same behaviour of politicians taking themselves where the electorates cannot go. African mentality is very oppressive at all times!”

Changala indicated that to show solidarity and to show confidence, “Sampa should have been admitted in his own hospital in Kasama, where we are told that there is massive infrastructure development.”

“Why are they bringing him here in Lusaka? They must keep him there. [But they can’t] because there is nothing happening in Kasama, in terms of development – probably there are no doctors, no testing kits and no PPE (personal protective equipment),” noted Changala.