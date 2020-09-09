Zambia to enforce a compulsory wealth cleansing programme

AFTER Hakainde Hichilema’s paid-up media appearance on Friday 4th September 2020 to respond to accusations by Ms Edith Nawakwi of him having stolen public resources during privatisation in the late 1990s, I concluded that a compulsory corruptly acquired wealth cleansing programme should be made permanent to end political and development mediocrity in Zambia. I think HH did a decent job to the interview questions. Unless the accusers give us alternative facts, HH has cleared himself from the prolonged, unsubstantiated privatisation songs. To that effect, let the Edgar Lungu regime prosecute all cases of their choice suspected to be products of public resources plunder. Let them put the recovered resources from such thieves in separate national accounts and channel them to revamp the poor and dying Zambian economy. When the next regime comes (hopefully sooner than later), let it also pursue with rigour and tenacity all thieves of public resources. This kind of moral and professional cleansing of dubiously accumulated wealth programme, if sustained, will fast assist the country to stop long fingers from dipping into national coffers. Zambia shall quickly return to normalcy as a consequence.

As a citizen, I am very suspicious of many politicians and politically connected Zambians who served in our previous government regimes. Worse still, many more serving in the current regime are not an exception to my growing suspicions. Most of them cannot provide clear explanations with paper evidence on how they could have amassed riches for themselves. While there was no need to demonise hardworking citizens, there was every need to prosecute every thief of public resources and alienate such from society through long jail sentences – or better life imprisonment. When sustainably enforced, the national programme being proposed will surely satisfy the UPND leader and his current accuser FDD president and more importantly every Zambian citizen.

Let me say what I have already said elsewhere, in a democracy, development goals are fundamentally pursued and achieved through political processes. Politics is at the centre of engineering or re-engineering national and people development. It is for that reason that the three arms of government – the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary – are all overseen by politically inclined headships and leaderships. The moment citizens make peace with this reality will be the day Zambia shall experience true reason to be serious about political participation and uncompromised involvement. I hold a strong view that those favoured by Zambians through a vote should not go there to simply ‘sleep’ and later come to the citizens and confess their inability to govern the country prudently. When we elect a president, members of parliament and indeed local government officials, skills, experience and hard work must give us the desired development results.

To be honest, the current Zambian political and development news is utter rubbish. The type of engagement from our political leaders and their respective cadres is total rubbish. Zambia needs renewed minds and actions to develop in the 21st Century developmentally. On one hand, we have a myriad of real problems – K20 per 1 US$ exchange rate; projected negative 2020 GDP growth; no education in 2020 due to COVID-19; depleted national reserves at Bank of Zambia; badly managed mining sector; no employment for graduates; massive food insecurity; energy sector is dead; malfunctional financial sector; fuel prices have hit record high; stalled agriculture sector and many more problems. On the other hand, we have names of leaders linked by public reports and opinion to plunder of national and natural resources – 48 houses; Mukula tree illegal deals; dubious Forest 27 land deal; malfunctioning speed cameras; KCM saga; FIC report revelations of plunder; overpriced fire trucks and ambulances; heavy military procured machinery; police bicycle purchases, etc. In the past, we heard about airport radar deals; Zamtel and LapGreen deal; the Carlington maize scandal; and the proverbial privatisation story which conveniently only comes during an election to predominantly smear Mr Hakainde’s chance to lead Zambia. A smear campaign because no one has taken him to court or even dared to show us any evidence to support their claims.

Tired of making the Zambian political and development spaces a mere talk show for our leaders and those who pleasure in mediocrity at the expense of national development and people empowerment, I suggest to the PF government to start a rigorous, non-selective, professional and politically impartial prosecution of any Zambian purported to be wealthy arising from public resources. If it is President Lungu himself or indeed any of his ministers and officials, let that cleansing programme do its task. If it is Nawakwi, Hakainde, Katele Kalumba, Sean Tembo, Muliokela, Kalaba, Sakwiba Sikota, Kambwili, etc – let them account for any wealth corruptly acquired from public resources. Should we have a selective approach, we shall know that it is done to satisfy political goals against perceived enemies and Zambians must throw away such low grade prosecution. But should the PF regime feel shy to undertake this cleansing programme, I appeal to future regimes to seriously consider implementing this programme. It is an anti-graft programme. It is a moral and proper programme to restore nation building and transformational development.

While my proposed wealth cleansing programme is a pragmatic approach to bringing sanity and order to our political and development environments, I make a disclaimer that Results Based Management (RBM) and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) must be the bigger framework under which everything else should take place. Zambia needs a results oriented political and development culture. We cannot continue seeing our leaders engaging in completely immeasurable debates, of less value to the development equation. Top notch and good quality citizenry participation in political and development spaces is needed to make or force our leaders to get serious or resign from public life. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a serious and results-focused Zambia.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm