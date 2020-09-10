Arresting HH will make him instant hero, says Chipango

ARRESTING Hakainde Hichilema will turn him into an overnight hero and confirm a sign of panic on the part of the PF, warns Keegan Chipango.

Chipango, who is former MMD Mulungushi ward councillor, asked President Edgar Lungu to be careful with some people who he described as seeking to be his running mate.

“Mr President, be careful, some of these people destroyed MMD and left us in the cold, now they want to do the same with PF by forcing you to arrest HH. If you do, you will just make him an overnight hero and confirm a sign of panic on the part of the PF. We do not want our beloved country to attract the wrath of donor countries…we don’t want confusion in our country because people will question why it has taken all these years to arrest HH over flimsy allegations,” Chipango said.

He said it seemed that some people were not happy that Vice-President Inonge Wina had recovered from COVID-19 because they want her job.

Chipango, who is son to veteran politician and the first black mayor of Livingstone William Chipango, said Hichilema should be left to contest the 2021 presidential election and win or lose in a proper manner.

“Mr President, be careful with some people, they are job seekers. Take a leaf from the Bible in the case of Pontius Pilate and Herod Antipas who are now being blamed for the death of Jesus Christ when they were forced to make a decision that was to appease the Jews who had a bone to chew with Christ,” he said. “Some of these people want to be your running mate. PF is not in shortage of leaders, it has enough men and women who can be your running mate, so be careful with job seekers.”

Chipango urged President Lungu to concentrate on his campaigns in order to secure victory in 2021.

“If it’s Gods wish, you will get it, if not let thy will be done,” said Chipango.