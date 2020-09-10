CSOs petition ConCourt over injustice, exclusion of youth, women, disabled in governance

A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking the court’s intervention in redressing long-standing injustice and exclusion of youth, women and people with disabilities from participating in governance.

Briefing journalists in Lusaka, on behalf of Chapter One Foundation Limited, the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council for Gender (NGOCC) and Development Registered Trustees and Young Women in Action (YWCA), legal adviser Daisy Ng’ambi said historical and structural discrimination of marginalised group should be addressed by the courts.

She said CSOs hope that the Constitutional Court would help in equalising the long-standing injustice and exclusion of citizens in the governance of the country.

Ng’ambi said the petition before the Constitutional Court was in accordance with Article 2 of the Republican Constitution, which provides that every person had the right and duty to defend, resist or prevent a person from overthrowing, suspending or illegally abrogating the Constitution.

She said the constitution provides for the need for inclusion of youths, women and people with disability in governance but political leaders had ignored it.

“The practice in the recent years since independence in 1964 has been such that the executive, specifically the successive and current Head of State, have ignored these very important constitutional provisions in their appointments and nominations. The Constitution in Article 173 (1) (j) and (K) which reads, in part:(1) The guiding values and principles of the public service include the following, (j) adequate and equal opportunities for appointments, of members of both gender…:(k) representation of persons with disabilities in the composition of the public service at all levels,” Ng’ambi said.

“Further, Article 259 (1) of the Constitution provides: where a person is empowered to make a nomination or an appointment to a public office, that person shall ensure, (b) that fifty per cent of each gender is nominated or appointed from the total available positions, unless it is not practicable to do so; and (c)Equitable representation of the youth and persons with disabilities, where these qualify for nomination or appointment.”

Ng’ambi said leaders have continued ignoring the constitutional provisions that encourage equal opportunity for youths, persons with disabilities and women as evidenced in the appointment of cabinet ministers and nominations of member of parliament.

Ngambi said NGOs were seeking specific orders from the court to ensure that everyone was included in governance.

“Some of the prayers we seek to be include are; the Court to make a declaration that in nominating members of parliament and making the ministerial appointments relative to the current provincial ministers and the Cabinet, the President did not adopt a procedure which ensured: (a) gender parity in the nomination and appointment of the provincial and Cabinet ministers, in contravention of Article 259 (1) (b) of the Constitution; and (b) equitable representation of youth and persons with disabilities in the nomination and appointment of provincial and Cabinet ministers as contemplated in, and in contravention of Article 259 (1) (c) of the Constitution. 2. The court makes a declaration that the nomination of the members of parliament by the President in the fashion he did is unconstitutional. 3. The court makes a declaration that the current composition of Cabinet and the provincial ministers is unconstitutional. 4. The Court to order for the remedying of the unconstitutional appointment within 90 days.”

Ng’ambi said government had failed to implement the current constitutional provisions that talk of equal representation while misleading the nation with Bill 10.

“In the last few months, the proponents of Bill 10, specifically government have been misleading citizens that the Bill will ensure equitable representation of women, youths and disabled persons when in fact the same Government has failed to implement the current Constitutional provisions as provided in our laws as we are demonstrating in the Petition,” said Ng’ambi.