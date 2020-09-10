George to lead Mbesuma Academy trials

ZESCO United coach ‘Chicken’ George Lwandamina will lead this weekend’s Collins Mbesuma Football Academy trials as guest coach.

In a statement yesterday, project manager Charity Munthali said the trails set for Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya will be led by Lwandamina as guest coach.

“Collins Mbesuma is overjoyed that his dream of forming an academy to help the youths of Luanshya is finally coming to life and he is looking forward to the day,” she said. “We are extremely excited to have Mr George Lwandamina as guest coach only for the trials. Mr Lwandamina’s presence at the trials is a morale booster not only to our team but also the young boys who will be present. We would like to thank Mr Lwandamina for this very noble gesture.”

The technical bench will include former Roan United coach Paul Mulenga as head coach, assisted by Adrian Mubanga, Frank Change and Passmore Kunda. Mwase Mulenga will be the team doctor.

The Collins Mbesuma Football Academy was formed in June with the aim to nurture talent under the age of 15.