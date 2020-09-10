Govt chief advisor springs to Kaizar’s defence in abduction case

THE state is now shielding former special assistant to the President for political affairs Kaizer Zulu from allegations of kidnapping and assault claiming the assault victims allegedly fired a gun towards the latter.

This is in a matter where Bernard Nshindo, Sengelwayo Jere, Saul Masikoti, who are qualified surveyors and businessmen, and Mason Mweemba, a driver, have sued Zulu and his acquaintances Mpange Kachingwe (Major Richard Kachingwe’s son), Raffiq Rashid, and Bella Mwanza, a director of Chita lodge Limited seeking among other claims damages for assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

The four, who have also cited Chita lodge limited in the matter, claim that Zulu accused them of wanting to assassinate him when they allegedly captured his speedboat over which he manhandled them whilst firing gun shots in the air and he pointed a pistol to their heads and threatened to kill them.

In his defense, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka said that on September 7, 2019 between 22:00 and 23:00, Zulu and his entourage took and reported Jere, Nshindo, Mweemba, Banda and another unknown person to Kafue Police Station accusing them of firing a gun at him.

“A report was entered in the occurrence book, but none of the suspects were found with a gun at Kafue Police Station and no docket was opened because the first respondent (Zulu) did not want his suspects to remain in Kafue but instead he said he was going to take all his suspects and their properties to Lusaka for further dealings,” Kalaluka said.

He claimed that on September 9, 2019, it was discovered that the complainants were detained in police custody at Lusaka Central Police Station and Kafue Police Station, and that the four were released on insufficient evidence.

Kalaluka said since the complainants complained of being beaten in Kafue, they were referred to Kafue Police Station.

He added that the four were not entitled to the reliefs claimed.

In their defence, Zulu and his co-defendant Raffiq Rashid accused the four Lusaka residents of posing a danger to their lives, claiming they were armed with pistols and took pictures of them secretly.

Zulu and his allies, who denied allegations of assault and kidnapping, admitted being at Chita Lodge on September 17, 2019 as they were having a private and confidential meeting within the vicinity of the secluded part of the lodge and that the complainants were hiding while recording and taking pictures of them.

Zulu and Rashid stated that upon noticing that the quartet was taking pictures of them, they alerted a police officer who was nearby to find out why the plaintiffs were hiding while recording and taking pictures of them without authority.

“In fact, the plaintiffs did admit taking unauthorised photographs and agreed to delete the same but the police officer discovered that they were armed with pistols and posing a danger to the lives of the first and third defendants (Zulu and Rashid),” the duo said.

They explained that the complainants attempted to drive off when they were approached by the police officer who fired gun shots in the air as they attempted to escape from the police officer to elude confrontation.

Zulu and Rashid claimed that the plaintiffs were apprehended by police officers and one of the suspects escaped when they reached Kafue Police Station.

“The plaintiffs were apprehended and moved to Lusaka Central Police by the police officers where they were detained,” he said.

“The plaintiffs do not deserve any of the reliefs sought at least not from the first and third defendants herein. The defendants deny each and every allegation put forth in the statement of claim.”

And Mpange in his defense denied being an accomplice to assaulting the complainants at Chita Lodge in Kafue, claiming he was not at the said premises when the alleged assault occurred.