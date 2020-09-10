I’m the real deal for Lukashya, says MMD candidate

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

MMD candidate for the Lukashya by-election Christopher Kabwe says he is the real deal and new hope for the people of the constituency.

Kabwe said Lukashya was the most neglected constituency in Kasama because the previous lawmakers did not put much effort in developing the area.

He said the MMD New Hope was the only party that could be the game changer for the people of Lukashya because it had tangible developmental solutions, which would greatly benefit the people.

Kabwe said despite being vast, the MMD was capable of delivering development to every corner of the constituency.

He urged the people in the area to vote for the former ruling party because it had the development master plan.

Kabwe condemned politics of name-calling, saying people only want development and nothing else.

Kabwe urged the electorate not to vote for the name of a political party but for an individual with proper credentials to deliver development and represent the people of Lukashya well in the National Assembly.

He said there were many challenges that the people of Lukashya were facing such as lack of adequate schools, health posts and other social amenities in the area.

Kabwe said although the party could not achieve all the developmental aspirations for Lukashya before the presidential polls next year, it would work around the clock to ensure some stalled projects were worked on.

“The youths and women in Lukashya should vote for the MMD New Hope for social and economic development to take centre stage in the constituency,” said Kabwe.

The Lukashya by-election was occasioned by the death of independent member of parliament Mwenya Munkonge in August.

The UPND have fielded Davies Mulenga, who was left out of PF nominations and he defected to the opposition party. Other candidates are People’s Alliance for Change’s Michael Chimponda, MMD’s Christopher Kabwe, Leadership Movement’s Brown Sinyangwe, United Party for a Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia’s Samuel Kabungo and PF’s George Chisanga.