IT’S GOING TO GET HOTTER…there’ll be more falsehoods ahead of elections – Chitotela

AS WE head towards the 2021 elections, it will be hot and people will be fabricating malicious deceptions about others, says tourism minister Ronald Chitotela.

Chitotela has been accused of threatening a Kawambwa police officer investigating a matter in which the minister’s brother is alleged to have assaulted a councillor.

It is alleged that Chitotela’s brother who lives in Kawambwa district assaulted Eliud Mwape Chitumbi, a councillor, but that the minister has been threatening an officer investigating the criminal matter with dismissal.

When contacted over the allegation, Chitotela dismissed it, saying that he would not sink so low as to get into an altercation with a councillor over matters that were before the law enforcers.

“As we get towards elections, it will be hot; it’s going to get hotter. So people will be coming up with lies and propaganda. People are going to be malicious. I can’t sink so low to that level of arguing with a councillor,” he said. “Why would I interfere in the operations of the police? Surely, these are all lies. Those peddling lies are saying he was assaulted by his brother in Kawambwa. [But] I do not have a brother in Kawambwa. My brother is in Kitwe. I have not spoken to that councillor or the police on that issue. That issue happened in Kawambwa Central [Constituency] and my constituency is in Pambashe. So how do I come in? Don’t believe everything you hear now, there will be a lot of falsehoods as we go towards elections, and it’s going to be hot.”