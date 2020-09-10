LM Lukashya candidate says police stopped him from campaigning

THE LEADERSHIP Movement’s candidate in the Lukashya Constituency by-election says his party was made to stop campaigning because Vice-President Inonge Wina was in the area on Monday and Tuesday.

Brown Sinyangwe, who is also LM secretary general, complained that campaigns were not fairly managed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia who should provide guidance in line with the campaign timetable.

According to campaign timetable drawn by the ECZ and signed by stakeholders, on September 8, 2020 the PF campaign team was supposed to be in Chiba, while the LM was supposed to be in Kapongolo and Chibundu.

However, the Vice-President and the PF campaign team found themselves in Kapongolo, Chibumbu and Chiba wards to drum up support for their candidate George Chisanga.

“Unfortunately, we are not campaigning well because the Vice-President is here and they are just doing nonsense. Today we are supposed to be Kapongolo and Chibumbu ward but we have just been informed that the Vice-President and the PF entourage are in the same area and the police have told us that we should not be there,” Sinyangwe complained.

“According to the ECZ campaign timetable we were supposed to be there but the timetable is not being followed here.”

He said he had complained to ECZ and the Zambia Police, but that they only told him that they would get back to him later.

“This is not fair because the PF want to get in the area where we are supposed to be according to the timetable. PF wants to disturb others in Lukashya. This is a very unfair election. We have no time to sit and watch others campaign when it is our time,” Sinyangwe said.

Asked about his chances of scooping the seat, Sinyangwe expressed confidence that despite the PF manoeuvres, he would win by a landslide.

He said the people of Lukashya have a chance to choose a leader with great ideas for the constituency.

“As Leadership Movement we have the solution to the problems the people of Lukashya are facing. We are encouraging the people of Lukashya to vote for a leader who has a vision for them and mission. Don’t just vote for leaders who are buying them beer and giving them chitenge material, no. Leadership is beyond that. People must choose a leader on merit, a leader who is going to deliver a great gift to the constituency,” said Sinyangwe.

And in Mwasabombwe Constituency, National Restoration Party candidate Victor Musunga has assured voters that he is ready to transform the area with the much needed development.

He said he would not let the people down like other politicians.

Musunga said he would do everything possible to make a positive contribution in the area.

Other candidates eyeing the Lukashya seat are Chisanga (PF), UPND’s Davies Mulenga, UPPZ’s Samuel Kabungo, MMD’s Christopher Kabwe and Michael Chiponda of PAC.

The ECZ has set September 17 as the date on which to hold the by-elections for Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies and 12 local government wards in various districts of the Copperbelt, North-Western and Lusaka provinces.

The parliamentary by-elections are being held following the deaths of Rodgers Mwewa (Mwansambombwe) and Mwenya Munkonge for Lukashya Constituency.