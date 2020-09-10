PF demands serious clean up at BOZ

THE Patriotic Front has demanded what it calls a serious clean up at the Bank of Zambia (BoZ).

The ruling party claims it’s aware that morale is down at the Central Bank as many employees are frustrated.

Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba feels that there are some directors at the Central Bank who are committing economic sabotage that has resulted in the free fall of the local currency.

On Monday, the kwacha fell drastically and hit 20 to one United States dollar.

Kamba said the ruling party expected BoZ and the Ministry of Finance to work together and create monetary stability.

“The free fall of the kwacha is largely due to gross economic mismanagement, sabotage…We expect the Bank of Zambia and the Ministry of Finance to work hand-in-hand to create stability in the circulation of the dollar by allowing commercial banks to buy at a cheaper rate from the mines at the point of remitting the statutory obligations such as the taxes,” he said in a statement. “The other major issue is the political games being played by some directors at the Bank of Zambia. We are aware that some directors and senior managers at the Bank of Zambia have resorted to playing politics at the institution instead of serving the country faithfully by stabilising the economy. This is the more reason why we supported the firing of the former governor Dr Denny Kalyalya because the Central Bank has been mismanaged for a long time and now we are seeing the same traits in some senior directors who seem to be mismanaging the affairs of the Central Bank.”

He claims there is too much politics at BoZ that is meant to discredit President Edgar Lungu’s leadership.

“There is too much politicking going on at BoZ and we can only ask the newly appointed governor honourable Christopher Mvunga to decisively deal with management issues as soon as possible. From the onset, let me state that we are deeply concerned and also dismayed by the manner our local currency the kwacha is falling in terms of exchange rate at the money market against international convertible currencies, especially the dollar,” Kamba said. “We take comfort, however, in the fact that President Edgar Lungu, together with a team of economic experts, are working round the clock to stabilise the currency and give it the much-needed buying power. We cannot, therefore, shy away from highlighting issues that we know very well have contributed drastically to the falling of the kwacha.”

Kamba said the PF suspected a lot of deliberate contributing factors to the rapid fall of the local currency.

He said the Central Bank should also make policy changes aimed at arresting the situation.

“We know the kind of politics being played within and outside the system to destabilise the economy so that it may look like President Lungu and the PF have failed when in fact not. We all know that the COCID-19 effects have hit hard our economy just like any other economy in the world, and that’s why we expect stakeholders to support the government’s stimulus package and interventions to stabilise it,” Kamba said. “The first thing we want to see as an urgent intervention measure is a shift in policy to allow the transnational mining companies to sell their dollars to the banks so that they can access the kwacha easily from commercial banks and not solely from the Bank of Zambia.”

He said morale was also down at the Central Bank because of institutional politics.

“We know that the morale is down at the Central Bank as many employees are frustrated. The technocrats at the Central [Bank] are very frustrated due to the delay in confirming members of staff to various positions. Those that need to be moved to fixed term or permanent conditions of service, let them be moved,” Kamba said. “Directors and deputy directors at the Bank of Zambia are on permanent conditions of service while junior officers are on contract. Most of the junior officers have worked at the Bank of Zambia for over five years but without any reviews of conditions and they don’t even get housing allowances.”

Kamba highlighted several other issues he feels contributed to frustrations among junior employees.

He called on the new governor to review and redress the situation.

“All these thigs have potential to affect the operations of the Bank of Zambia overall. There is also too much delay in decision making. Misplaced priorities are the order of the day. Instead of concentrating on the feasible interventions of stabilising the local currency, the technocrats are busy doing research programmes that are parallel to the issues at hand,” said Kamba. “We want the new governor to fix things, to review how business is done at the bank because in our view these are traits of economic sabotage. Such kind of gross economic mismanagement that started in the era of Dr Kalyalya must be dealt with urgently. We cannot tolerate mismanagement of the economy by the Central Bank at such critical times. We, however, believe that honourable Mvunga working together with President Lungu’s economic team and all technocrats will stabilise the kwacha and the economy without any doubt.”