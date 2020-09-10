Pharmacists call for probe into Honey Bee medicines

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia is concerned with the numerous negative reports of the quality of the medicines supplied to the government by Honey Bee Zambia of Lusaka.

In a statement yesterday, PSZ president Jerome Kanyika said the first batch of 2,376 health centre kits which was flagged off on September 3 at Medical Stores in Lusaka is suspected to be either falsified or substandard.

“While quality tests have not yet confirmed whether these products are substandard or falsified, as professionals we take these reports with keen interest. The major problem with substandard and falsified medical products is that they may cause harm to patients and fail to treat the diseases for which they were intended,” Kanyika stated. “It has come to our attention that these medicines suspected to be either falsified or substandard have been distributed in public health facilities and are currently being supplied to patients across the country.”

He stated that information indicates that the said medicines are reported to have been supplied by Honey Bee Zambia in a tender bid by the government worth US $17 million to supply health centre kits.

Kanyika said based on their quick preliminary findings around the country, and the images received from various people including some patients, there was need to carry out quick and comprehensive medicine quality tests to ensure that the said medicines met the required standard for quality, safety and efficacy to ensure they conform and are safe and fit for human consumption.

“Most people have reported clear discoloration of tablets, poor friability and smell, all characteristic signatures of substandard medicines,” he said.

Kanyika said this was the reason why PSZ had been constantly urging the government through the Ministry of Health to establish the directorate for pharmaceutical services headed by a pharmacist to weed out quacks and tenderpreneurs in the supply of medicines and medical supplies.

He said a good supply chain system was critical to any healthcare system as it reduces healthcare costs, and is the life blood of commodity supplies ensuring that all healthcare workers are not left without essential medical products hence patients have access to the highest quality life-saving medicines whenever they need them.

“That is why we have also been urging the Ministry of Health to prioritise the employment of more pharmaceutical personnel in different government institutions and health centres to critically help manage and improve the supply chain system,” he said.

PSZ has appealed to the government to immediately take precautionary measures by immediately putting aside all the suspected batches in quarantine until such a time when quality tests are carried out to clear the products or withdraw from all facilities once these products fail the test.

“The PSZ will closely monitor these products and stand ready to assist in assessing the quality of these medicines if needed in order to protect the members of the public,” said Kanyika.