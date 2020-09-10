Recruiting children to vote is criminal – Msoni

THE recruitment of children as would be voters is a criminal offence which should not be allowed to happen, says All Peoples Congress (APC) leader Nason Msoni.

Msoni, who was commenting on the recent social buzz where under-aged boys are supposedly being issued with National Registration Cards (NRCs), said it was ‘absolutely criminal for anyone to anchor their political ambition on electoral malpractices and the circumvention of the constitution’.

“The recruitment of toddlers as voters is the worst form of child abuse and predatory exploitation of vulnerable children by shameless men and women,” he said.

“We think that running out of options is not a plausible excuse for anyone to resort to enticing children to illegally vote for any group of desperate politicians who are fearing to be held accountable for their actions in the event of losing elections.”

Msoni said that the idea of exploiting and taking advantage of children as voters was in essence a confirmation that a political party had lost the argument for remaining in government.

“This is a classic case of child labour being perpetuated by those who ordinarily ought to protect the rights of the children. There is no excuse whatsoever for anyone to resort to using children as voters. This action is outright illegal and the perpetrators should be apprehended. Political mandate can only legitimately be derived from those who are eligible voters,” Msoni said.

He called upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to investigate the matter.

“We urge the Electoral Commission of Zambia to take keen interest in ensuring that it only registers eligible voters to avoid creating unnecessary political skirmishes,” he said.

“It is clear that the online registration process will undoubtedly be abused by those who wish to take advantage of the system to recruit ineligible voters.”