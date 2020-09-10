Southern Province a special case – PF

PF national mobilisation committee member Bizwell Mutale says the governing party will next year have members of parliament across Southern Province.

Mutale says while the people of Southern Province feel they have been neglected by the PF, the ruling party feels the same people have rejected them.

He spoke when he addressed PF officials in Livingstone on Monday.

Southern Province PF chairman Evans Lawrence and the party’s member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe were present at the event.

Mutale claimed that the people of Southern Province were politically entranced, apparently by the opposition UPND.

“Ikuvumwa (being entranced/hypnotised)! Mulicizyi Citonga (Do you know Tonga)? Southern Province is hypnotised! Imuntu olo waambaula waambaula mwazwa mwati peepe swebo tuli bakoku, mwatalika kulila (even if someone talks and talks to you, once you leave you say ‘no, us are for this’ and then you start crying,”) Mutale said. “This time nsyemulombi biya (I’m not requesting you); I’m carrying you by force. ECL in Southern Province…”

He further said: “and I’m telling you, tuli kumanjililo kuno nkotubede (we are at the entry point (of Southern Province) here where we are); we are going to have MPs across Southern Province.”

“I’ll be there to make sure that happens. I’m going to be from one constituency to another constituency. This is happening under our watch. Ba chairman (Evans), the party is over – this is business now,” he stressed.

“Ilusumpuko lwaku musanza kuno mwalwimikizya (you have curtailed development here in Southern Province). Ati infulumende ya PF yatulekelezya (you say the PF government has neglected us)!”

Mutale said his team had been sent by President Edgar Lungu to mobilise membership in Southern Province.

“The people in Southern Province say ‘PF has neglected us.’ The PF government is saying the people of Southern Province have rejected us. We have had so many discussions but you would understand,” Mutale told the party officials.

“It’s like what the chief expressed that it’s like there is a snake and a person. The snake is scared of biting a person and the person is scared of killing the snake. Who is wrong? But we are now going to change this. Most of all, we are not going to be a tribe [but] we are going to be Zambians.”

Mutale also charged that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema regarded himself as a superior Tonga.

“In Southern Province there’s somebody who thinks he is more Tonga than anybody else and he is a messiah of the Tonga. Today I refuse – the gloves are out. We will not be deprived. We are here in Southern Province and I’m not leaving,” Mutale said. “If Hakainde thinks Southern Province belongs to him, I’m more Tonga than he is. Ndi mwana a chief Monze mebo (I’m a child of chief Monze). What he (Hichilema) can do, I can do it 10 times than he does it. If he can come and tell us he is going to do the borehole, I’m gonna do the borehole now.”

Meanwhile, Mutale disclosed that the PF would soon unveil the mobilisation committee for Southern Province.

He told the officials to work closely with the committee, once unveiled.

“Southern Province is a special case. We are not just working on Southern Province [but] we are working around the country as national mobilisation [committee]. But I’m making Southern Province as a special case,” Mutale indicated. “We have so many challenges and these challenges njanda kuti mujule dustbin mwaabike mapenzi anu ngomujisi tucisowe cinjile mu Zambezi kaciyabuya (I want you to open a dustbin and put your problems there and then we jettison everything into the Zambezi).”

He added that for the PF, “losing power is not an option and it’s not a topic.”

“No! I want to tell you [that] this country has enjoyed freedom it has never seen, under His Excellency [Lungu]. You saw our own ministers have gone through the system of being interrogated…” said Mutale.