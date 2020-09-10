Time for showing off will come – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says all his administration wants is to work now and the time for showing of will come during election campaigns.

He said this yesterday in Chisamba prior to flagging off the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) implementation for the 2020/2021 agricultural season.

The Head of State got a briefing from chief Chamuka on developments and challenges in the chiefdom.

The traditional leader highlighted communication challenges.

Chamuka said there was need to roof a One x One classroom at Chamuka Primary School and construction of a One x Two classroom block, library and science laboratory at Chipembi Day Secondary School.

He was grateful that the government had been upgrading primary schools into secondary schools in his chiefdom.

The traditional leader said there was need to complete the Luano Community School as well as putting up a health and police posts in the area.

“There is a lot of insecurity in Luano area, Luano area which is found in Chamuka chiefdom. There is a lot of potential in terms of agriculture and mining,” Chamuka said. “There is no police post in the area, there is no health facility in the area. The people who are helping are volunteers from Japan who take medication to the area once a week.”

He also said there was need to establish a polling station in Luano area.

“There is a problem, our people in Luano travel long distances to come and vote from Chamuka. They cover more than 50 kilometres just to come and vote. So if there is a polling station there, then even as we go into this critical situation, our people will be assisted,” he said.

Chamuka also said people in the area need water.

“We need more boreholes and dip tanks to be done in the chiefdom,” he said.

Chamuka also informed President Lungu of various developments that emanated from the Central Province expo.

“In chief Litete’s area, I think we have very good results that are coming up at the economic facility zone in Chibombo. And in my chiefdom, Your Excellency, you will be shocked, I am impressed with what we have done. We have given some land to some…Manufacturing Zambia Limited [who] have put up massive infrastructure and at that place they will be actually converting manganese into manganese steel,” he said.

Chamuka also said he had allocated 250 hectares of land to Zesco to establish a mass solar field that would eventually feed into the national electricity grid.

Chamuka told the President that more people would have turned up for the event as they were thirsty to see him.

He explained that many did not turn up because of COVID-19.

In response, President Lungu thanked Chamuka and his contribution to the country’s governance system.

“We realise that without you we would not easily interact with the people and get to appreciate the challenges. Already you have highlighted the needs of the people,” President Lungu said.

He talked about lack of cooperation from the UPND member of parliament for the area.

He said it was up to the people to choose who they want to work with, whether UPND, NDC, MMD or PF.

“But the idea is to work together, we can’t all agree in this game of politics but once you have decided that this is the MP, the MP should represent all of them, including those who didn’t vote for them and interface with government so that some of these problems…simple problems, your royal highness, CDF is there…police post, these are small, small things which can be done at that level,” President Lungu said.

He told Chamuka that wherever he had been in the country, people have often been crying for roads.

“Everywhere, and I think it’s now that they realise that there is need for roads; those who were laughing and mocking us will now be put to shame,” he said.

President Lungu said even the projects that the chief mentioned would not be concluded well without good roads.

He said with support, his government would continue on the development trajectory regardless the obstructions highlighted.

“We want to work with everybody, we don’t want to beat our own drums and sing our song now. All we want is to work, time for showing off will come when the time for campaign starts…” President Lungu said.

He said he was glad to hear that the area was doing fine in agriculture but that it was not reason for the people to go to sleep.

President Lungu also said this was a risky period in view of the COVID-19, which he indicated would be there for a long time.

“Let us live with Covid; we have to live with it instead of it putting us down. So if we can mask up, we can do what the doctors tell us…I think we will get somewhere,” he said.

President Lungu said the pandemic was not sparing anybody and was not going away soon.

“And we would rather die fighting hunger and others and living with it than conceding and succumbing to it by sitting at home and die from hunger and nature,” he said.

President Lungu said he would make some pronouncements tomorrow when he opens Parliament regarding measures to be taken.

“Life must continue,” said President Lungu.