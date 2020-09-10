UNZA student pursues windscreen repairs

A UNIVERSITY of Zambia fine arts, Zambian cultures and ceremonies student Lemmy Kaseba has turned to innovation to repair cracked vehicle windshields.

In an interview, Kaseba says it is sad that Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) does not give fitness certificates to vehicles that have cracked windshields when they can be repaired.

“In 2010, I happened to be in a vehicle, which was hit with a flying stone. I saw how the driver looked. He was so low…the driver lamented on how difficult it was to find a windshield replacement and that his vehicle will not be certified fit by RTSA because of the crack. I asked if he can mend it and he said glass cannot be mended. My little knowledge on the nature and composition of glass is that it does not decay easily. I wondered why the whole windshield would be thrown away because of a simple crack. This creates an environmental hazard for our country…I discovered that in Zambia there is only replacements and not repair,” he said.

“I realised that this was a challenge. I had to find a solution. I started trying out on things like super glue, sugar and doom and oil. These will work and that is [what] many are using but they get discoloured over time and appear brown. The molecular composition of these materials are different therefore there is no polymerisation to ensure an authentic repair. In 2013, I intensified my research until I was certified a master technician in automotive glass repair by the GlasWeld University in the United States of America. I had to have the

right material,” Kaseba said.

He added that he intends to make car windscreen repairs a career, especially for the Zambian youths.

Kaseba, a former Evelyn Hone arts student, indicated that repairing cracked windscreens could save millions of dollars for the country as it would reduce importation of the screens as well as protecting the environment from glass pollution.

“New vehicles with Advanced Driver assistant systems need to be recalibrated to accept the new windscreens. I doubt if we understand this new technology and practice it. It may be a contributing factor to the increase in road and traffic fatalities the country is facing today. To foster this idea of job creation, I visited the Ministry of Higher Education by then headed by Professor Nkandu Luo who sent me to The National Technology Business Centre. But in the same month, she was taken to another ministry. I also availed my idea to minister Brian Mushimba who gave me a platform to showcase my idea. But there we had terminology problems. They thought it was entirely a new innovation. When I explained that other countries have harnessed it and are enjoying the exploits, it seemed it never got into the technocrats’ heads. I tried to call on them but to no avail to date,” he lamented.

“I went to the Lusaka Province minister who I found preparing for his birthday party and so I decided to see the deputy permanent secretary. We had a fruitful chat and he promised to come back to me soon and he gave me his contacts. I have sent a number of emails to find out. He has not answered any. I plan to go there soon. To authenticate my idea and find its legitimacy, I started studying the Road Traffic Act and compare it with that of South African for my personal understanding. What I found made me want to seek some clarifications to the questions I had. So I went to Honourable Mutotwe Kafwaya to ascertain what the road traffic Act says on repair of windscreens as some enforcing agencies were not keen to recognise it. I didn’t find him so I wrote to him instead. I must say I was very pleased to hear from him within a few weeks of writing to him. He wrote to me that I should present and demonstrate my idea to the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) for recommendations. In no time, the RTSA director called me…I did my demonstration on a RTSA vehicle so as to prove my case. I did repairs on two vehicles,” Kaseba said.

He indicated that he did raise some money during his windscreen repair demonstration as the director and some RTSA workers were impressed.

“I am sure that RTSA have sent the recommendation to the minister and he is yet to contact me…. However, RTSA indicated that they have to consult the Zambia Bureau of Standards to see if there are standards as regards windshield repairs. But they were happy to learn that I had

already contacted ZABS and have already applied for Standards formulation…. Once this is done, I want to share my knowledge and empower 1,000 plus youths in just a year…we have the market in windscreen repair. It is a viable idea and the market is thirsty for the service,” says Kaseba.