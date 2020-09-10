Voter registration will be a sham, abandon it – Sinkamba

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia lacks capacity to prepare fresh voters’ register for 2021 elections, says Green Party of Zambia president Peter Sinkamba.

In a statement yesterday, Sinkamba said the voter registration exercise that is earmarked to be conducted for thirty days from October 18 would just be a sham for five main reasons.

He said, first, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had publicly admitted that it lacks funds to run such an exercise.

He expressed surprise that the electoral body had reduced the voter registration period from five months to one month but expects to capture the same number of nine million voters in this period.

Sinkamba said this expectation was certainly not realistic and was unattainable.

He said the ECZ also lacks human resource capacity to prepare a brand new voters’ register of nine million voters in a period of thirty days.

“Thirdly, the National Registration Card (NRC) issuance exercise is in jeopardy for various reasons, including financial. Fourth, the thirty-day timeframe designated by ECZ for voter registration, which included the rain season, is unrealistic to capture nine million voters. Fifth, the target number of voters earmarked to be registered is unattainable considering that there will not be a holiday for workers to do so, and farmers will be busy in the fields,” Sinkamba explained.

He noted that holding a National Registration Card (NRC) was a condition for one to register as a voter.

“NRCs are not being issued in all of the 103 permanent district offices of the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship. Rather, this exercise is only being carried out in selected places,” he noted.

Sinkamba recalled that in the previous election, voters with existing voters’ cards were not required to re-register, rather were only required to verify that their particulars and voting centres were correct.

He further said the voter registration update conducted by the ECZ for six months from September 2015 to February 2016 only captured 1.5 million new voters.

“If in six months only 1.5 million voters were captured, how feasible is it to achieve nine million voters? The Department of National Registration is targeting to issue out seven hundred and fifty thousand new cards. So far, less than fifty thousand have been issued in the last six months. We think that the scheduling of the voter registration exercise is wrong because over seven hundred thousand eligible voters have not yet received their NRCs,” Sinkamba said.

He suggested that ECZ abandons the new voter registration project and instead just update the register so that the number of new entrants in the register is achieved.

“To continue assuming that ECZ will manage to register nine million voters in one month is simply wishful thinking,” said Sinkamba.