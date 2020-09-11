CSPR loads Lungu’s plate with issues to address during Parliament opening

THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction says reports of mismanagement of public resources continue to be a source of concern as they undermine efforts towards poverty reduction.

In a statement, CSPR executive director Dr Stellah Mungaila stated that CSPR expects President Edgar Lungu, in his ceremonial opening of the National Assembly today, to inform the nation of a clear mechanism that would foster transparency and accountability and curb corruption and money laundering.

“Our hope is that he will also push for austerity measures to be implemented diligently in the management of public resources. Transparency and accountability must therefore be emphasized as key tenets of good economic governance,” Dr Mungaila stated.

She stated that the National Planning and Budgeting Act, Public Procurement Act, Freedom of information Act, Loans and Guarantees Act and Access to Information Act were among the important pieces of legislation that were cited in the Zambia Economic Stabilisation and Growth Strategy 2017-2019 to strengthen public financial management and accountability in Zambia but none had been put in place.

“We, therefore, expect the President to highlight the way forward on these important pieces of legislation as they border on transparency and accountability in the country,” Dr Mungaila stated.

She also stated that COVID-19 had not spared the social sector.

“The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the performance of the economy leading to majority Zambians losing jobs, income and business closures negatively impacting on citizen’s living standards. The pandemic has not spared the social sectors, including education as schools have remained closed during this period. It has also been reported that teenage pregnancies are on raise due to the social effects of the pandemic. Further, the high cost of living influenced by high inflation, job losses, among others, have driven more people into poverty hence increasing the demand for social cash transfer and other social protection programmes aimed at improving the living standards of the poor and vulnerable people. We, therefore, expect the President to showcase a robust strategy on how government will cushion the escalating living cost to majority people that have fallen into the poverty trap,” Dr Mungaila stated.

She stated that CSPR expect the Head of State to explain how government would strengthen the legal framework on public debt management.

“Zambia’s stock of public (domestic and external) debt as at end December 2019 stood at 96 per cent of GDP, which was well above the crude rule-of-thumb sustainability threshold of 55 per cent of GDP. CSPR therefore expects the President to explain how government will strengthen the legal framework on public debt management and offer a clear-cut separation of authority that will allow the National Assembly to have an oversight in debt contraction and management through the enactment of the Loans and Guarantees Act,” Dr Mungalila stated.

She stated that CSPR expects the President to indicate the efficient and strategic measures that would boost domestic resource mobilisation in the country.

“With the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, revenues have declined in the first half of 2020. On the other hand, grants (official aid or development assistance from multilateral or bilateral donors) continue to under-perform in the same period. It is highly unlikely that the under-collection of grants will improve. Therefore, we expect the President to indicate the efficient and strategic measures that will boost domestic resource mobilisation in the country,” Dr Mungaila stated.

She stated that the President should outline short term and long-term measures to curtail further rise and depreciation of the kwacha.

“Annual inflation rate in Zambia fell marginally to 15.5 per cent in August of 2020 from 15.8 per cent in July, as food prices slowed slightly (15.5 per cent vs 15.8 per cent), namely cereals and vegetables. The Kwacha has further depreciated against major convertible currencies. We are, therefore, expecting the President in his address to outline the short term and long-term measures to curtail further rise and depreciation of the kwacha. The open expansionary fiscal policy being followed by the government has led to perpetually high fiscal deficits. In 2019, the fiscal deficit outturn of 8.5 per cent of GDP on a cash basis was higher than the 6.5 per cent approved in the budget. Moreover, on a commitment basis which includes domestic arrears and VAT refunds, the 2019 fiscal deficit was a whopping 17.7 per cent of GDP as weak expenditure controls have seen spending on a commitment basis mount. As CSPR, we are highly expectant that the President shifts expenditure focus away from capital expenditure and lower fiscal deficit targets,” Dr Mungaila stated.

She stated that CSPR expects a strategy that would restore budget credibility and foster investment confidence.

“The country is yet again faced with an energy crisis due to low levels of water at the Kariba Dam, which is the main source of hydro power. This has severely affected productivity which will eventually lead to increased prices of commodities and goods. We expect the Republican President to give a comprehensive statement on the short and long term solutions to resolving the power crisis. The incidence of load-shedding is negatively impacting the income generation means of the people, hence increasing poverty and constraining growth of the economy. The national combined rate of unemployment has remained high at 41.2 per cent with high levels among women of 48.8% and 34.8 per cent for men. This has affected majority Zambians as the dependency ratio is on the rise making several families fall into a poverty trap. We expect some direction on how the government intends to address this issue,” Dr Mungaila stated.

She stated that while the quest for Economic Stabilization was highlighted in the Zambia Economic stabilization and Growth Strategy 2017 – 2019, CSPR was concerned that this has not been achieved.

“CSPR, therefore expects the President to inform the nation on how this will be done to ensure that there is economic stabilization which will lead to an improvement in the living standards of the people. CSPR expects the national address to trigger action towards resolving the above challenges hence our hope that the plight of the poor will be cushioned,” stated Dr Mungaila.