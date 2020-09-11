Fire kills 4 Rufunsa children

FOUR children in Rufunsa district have been burnt to death after a grass-thatched house they were playing in caught fire.

The children aged 7, 6, 5 and 4 were burnt in an abandoned house 50 metres away from their home, according to Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.

“It is suspected that the victims were practicing how to cook when the house caught fire,” Katongo said.

Katongo explained in a statement yesterday that the fire incident happened around 14:30 hours on Thursday in Chinyunyu area, Mutetesha village, in chief Bundabunda’s area.

“A report was received from Jelina Chiyokoma aged 63 that her four grand children identified as Dainess Mabenga aged six years, Mandalena Chalila aged seven years, Belita Mabenga aged four years and Beatrice Banda aged five years were burnt to death in an abandoned grass thatched house located about 50 meters from their home,” she said.

Katongo said an inquiry had been opened in the matter.