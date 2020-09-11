Miles Sampa says good leaders do not put their comfort first ahead of the people they serve. We agree.
We often display a natural tendency to put our own needs before others.
This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. Maintaining a certain regard for ourselves and engaging in self-compassion and self-care are actually fundamental to creating a good life for ourselves and the people who matter most to us.
Focusing on our own needs can protect us from burnout and other negative consequences. However, in the leadership world, this focus often crosses into a decidedly more selfish territory. In today’s complicated world, if you don’t put the needs of others before your own, you will lose in the long-term. If losing in the long-term isn’t big enough, when you put the needs of others before your own as a leader you do two big things.
A leader who puts others first creates an uplifting, motivating culture that inspires confidence among the people he or she is leading.
When a leader focuses on their own needs, they limit their influence. Focusing on the needs of others is just good business sense.
Leaders who put others first want to see them live better.
Adapting to a “people-first” mindset may be a bit of a challenge, but it can be done.
Putting others’ needs ahead of your own may feel counterintuitive. But to become a successful leader, it is a crucial trait that a leader will need to develop.
