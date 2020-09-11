Harrington urges Lungu to address media after opening parliament

ENVIRONMENTALIST William Harrington says it is important for President Edgar Lungu to hold a press conference to afford the media to ask questions on points of clarification on his address to Parliament today.

“As the nation holds its breath ahead of President Edgar Lungu’s address to the nation on the occasion of the official opening of Parliament Friday, it is important for the President to hold a press conference to afford the people through the media to ask questions on points of clarification on his address,” he said.

Harrington said there was an endless list of “burning issues” in the nation currently that the President may not deal with or simply overlook, hence the need for him to host a press conference so that the nation can have an opportunity to get any and all the answers on matters of concern.

He said the traditional press conferences hosted by all the presidents since Zambia’s independence in 1964 was the most appropriate and meaningful way to relate to citizens as opposed to talking to the media at airports.

“Such impromptu interaction with the media are not meaningful and are a disservice to the nation. At most times, they in fact only leave more unanswered questions,” said Harrington. “President Lungu should therefore avoid a sad legacy of being the first and only president to have failed, neglected or indeed refused to face the media via a press conference during his tenure of office as we approach the 2021 general elections now barely a few months away.”